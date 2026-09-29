Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Announce 2027 Tour Celebrating R.E.M.’s Document
Music News | Sep 29th, 2026
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Sunny Day Real Estate, Verböten, Split Single) and Friends are excited to announce a 2027 North American tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s Document.
After the pair’s enthusiastically received run earlier this year honoring R.E.M.’s landmark 1986 album, Lifes Rich Pageant, which saw Mike Mills & Peter Buck join in at the band’s two shows in Athens along with Michael Stipe joining to sing two songs at the Brooklyn show, the extensive Document tour will take Shannon & Narducy to stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and more. For the first time, Shannon & Narducy will bring their live show to Vancouver, Madison, Nashville, Asheville, and Raleigh, plus they’ll return for two shows in R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, GA.
Kicking off Wednesday, February 3rd at Summit in Denver, CO, the tour will see Shannon & Narducy—alongside Jon Wurster (drums), John Stirratt (bass), Dag Juhlin (guitar), and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (keyboards)—playing Document in full each night in addition to many other beloved R.E.M. classics. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, October 2nd at 10am local time and will be available here.
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.’s Document:
Wed. Feb. 3 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 5 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Sat. Feb. 6 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Sun. Feb. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Tue. Feb. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. Feb. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. Feb. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. Feb. 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Thu. March 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. March 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. March 6 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Tue. March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Thu. March 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Fri. March 12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Sat. March 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
Thu. Apr. 29 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Fri. Apr. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
Sat. May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
Mon. May 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
Wed. May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
Fri. May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sat. May 8 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
Mon. May 10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
Thu. May 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. May 14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sat. May 15 – Richmond, VA @ The National