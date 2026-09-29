Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Announce 2027 Tour Celebrating R.E.M.’s Document

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Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, Sunny Day Real Estate, Verböten, Split Single) and Friends are excited to announce a 2027 North American tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s Document.



After the pair’s enthusiastically received run earlier this year honoring R.E.M.’s landmark 1986 album, Lifes Rich Pageant, which saw Mike Mills & Peter Buck join in at the band’s two shows in Athens along with Michael Stipe joining to sing two songs at the Brooklyn show, the extensive Document tour will take Shannon & Narducy to stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and more. For the first time, Shannon & Narducy will bring their live show to Vancouver, Madison, Nashville, Asheville, and Raleigh, plus they’ll return for two shows in R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, GA.

Kicking off Wednesday, February 3rd at Summit in Denver, CO, the tour will see Shannon & Narducy—alongside Jon Wurster (drums), John Stirratt (bass), Dag Juhlin (guitar), and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (keyboards)—playing Document in full each night in addition to many other beloved R.E.M. classics. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, October 2nd at 10am local time and will be available here.

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.’s Document:

Wed. Feb. 3 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 5 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sat. Feb. 6 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sun. Feb. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Tue. Feb. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. Feb. 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. March 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. March 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. March 6 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Tue. March 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thu. March 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. March 12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Sat. March 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Thu. Apr. 29 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Fri. Apr. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Sat. May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Mon. May 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

Wed. May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

Fri. May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sat. May 8 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

Mon. May 10 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

Thu. May 13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. May 14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sat. May 15 – Richmond, VA @ The National