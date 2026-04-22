Middle Aged Dad Jam Band Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Wet Hot American Summer with a Summer Tour

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band are hitting the road this summer and they will be celebrating 25th anniversary of Wet Hot American Summer as well!



The band just announced a short run of July dates, bringing what they promise will be a full evening of music, laughs, and peak dad energy. Or middle aged dad energy? But they’re not just playing songs, they will be playing clips and telling stories about the cult classic Wet Hot American Summer as well.

The tour kicks off July 22nd in Rehoboth Beach at Dogfish Head (their mighty return) and wraps up July 26th in Maine, with stops in New York City and other usual spots.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24 at 10am ET. You never know what surprise guests might show up!

Tour Dates:

July 22 – Rehoboth Beach, DE – Dogfish Head

July 23 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen Talkhouse

July 24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

July 25 – Westerly, RI – United Theater

July 26 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

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