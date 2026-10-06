Mustard Plug Announce December Shows with Mu330 & The Doom Stompers

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Ho Ho Ho – Now I have a mustard gun. Mustard Plug will be playing shows in the Midwest in December with Mu330 and others. The Doomstompers, J. Navarro & the Traitors, The Boy Detective, and SABON will also play on select dates. Tickets are on sale now! Their hometown show in Grand Rapids will be announced soon.



Thursday, December 17: Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop

With MU330, The Doom Stompers, and Sabon

All ages, 7pm

Friday, December 18: Detroit, MI at The Magic Stick

With MU330, Jay Navarro & The Traitors, The Doom Stompers, and The Boy Detective

All ages, 6pm

Saturday, December 19: Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge

With MU330, The Doom Stompers, and The Boy Detective

17+, 7pm

Sunday, December 20: St. Louis, MO at The Golden Record

MU330 with Mustard Plug and The Doom Stompers

All ages, 7pm

Tickets and details can be found at mustardplug.com/tour