Mustard Plug Announce December Shows with Mu330 & The Doom Stompers
Music News | Oct 6th, 2026
Ho Ho Ho – Now I have a mustard gun. Mustard Plug will be playing shows in the Midwest in December with Mu330 and others. The Doomstompers, J. Navarro & the Traitors, The Boy Detective, and SABON will also play on select dates. Tickets are on sale now! Their hometown show in Grand Rapids will be announced soon.
Thursday, December 17: Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop
With MU330, The Doom Stompers, and Sabon
All ages, 7pm
Friday, December 18: Detroit, MI at The Magic Stick
With MU330, Jay Navarro & The Traitors, The Doom Stompers, and The Boy Detective
All ages, 6pm
Saturday, December 19: Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge
With MU330, The Doom Stompers, and The Boy Detective
17+, 7pm
Sunday, December 20: St. Louis, MO at The Golden Record
MU330 with Mustard Plug and The Doom Stompers
All ages, 7pm
Tickets and details can be found at mustardplug.com/tour