Naked Raygun Releasing Live at Riot Fest Reunion Show Double LP on November 6th

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Naked Raygun’s historic Riot Fest Reunion show back in 2006 was recorded at Riot Fest and for those that weren’t there (like me), you’ll be able to hear it on a double LP out on November 6th via Loud Pizza Records.



The 2xLP, pressed on Raygun Infra-Red vinyl, captures the band’s game-changing November 5, 2006 headlining set at the Congress Theater, the reunion show that brought Naked Raygun back from a 14-year absence and relaunched a second act that continues today. You can hear a sample of it over at New Noise Magazine.

For Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn, Naked Raygun’s music was his introduction to the city he’d come to love. “They introduced me to the Chicago I would ultimately fall in love with: loud, uncompromising, beautifully authentic, perfectly abrasive, yet somehow profoundly comforting,” he says. “There was never any pretense with Naked Raygun… It was simply intrinsic to who they were.”

That influence became foundational to what Riot Fest itself would become. “Naked Raygun is inextricably woven into the fabric of this festival: the attitude, the humor, the sense of community, the distinctly Chicago obstinacy, and the conviction that you can create something entirely on your own terms without soliciting anyone’s permission or approval,” he says. Even now, when the band plays Riot Fest, he describes it as something more than another band on a stage, a set with real gravity behind it, carrying a sense of history, continuity, and homecoming.

Live at Riot Fest arrives November 6, 2026 on Loud Pizza Records as a 2xLP pressed on Raygun Infra-Red vinyl. The package includes a tattoo flash sticker sheet, an individually numbered souvenir ticket stub, a VIP All Access pass postcard, and a 12-page commemorative zine packed with 2006 live photos and stories from fellow bands on the reunion’s impact.

It was recorded on November 5, 2006 at Congress Theater in Chicago by Jeff Poremba, and was re-mixed and re-mastered by Dan Precision at Bombshelter. Naked Raygun is Jeff Pezzati, Bill Stephens, Eric Spicer, and Pierre Kezdy.

Tracklisting:

Home of the Brave – 2:42

Metastasis – 2:23

Hips Swingin’ – 2:57

Cold Bringer – 2:40

Dog at Large – 2:45

Surf Combat – 1:22

Roller Queen – 3:25

Treason – 4:22

Peacemaker – 3:28

Vanilla Blue – 3:15

Gear – 2:47

Walk in Cold – 2:32

Knock Me Down – 2:44

Suspect Device* – 4:23

*featuring Jake Burns from Stiff Little Fingers

Entrapment – 2:56

The Strip – 1:57

Managua – 3:47

I Don’t Know – 5:58

Rat Patrol – 2:33

I Lie – 2:16

New Dreams – 1:42