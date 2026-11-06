Nick Cave Announces ‘Conversations With Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music’ 2027 North American Tour

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Nick Cave has announced Conversations With Nick Cave: An Evening of Talk and Music, the 2027 iteration of his wildly popular 2019 tour of the same name.



The evening is a mixture of unvetted audience questions and intimate performances of Cave’s extensive catalog at the piano.

Speaking about the tour, Cave shares:

Years ago, in a peculiar state of mind, I travelled across the U.S., stepped onto stages in different cities, and fielded questions from the audience. It was a strange, almost desperate idea, but those nights became deeply healing for me. I hope the audience felt the same. Eight years have passed. The Red Hand Files have grown in reach and stature; the topics of conversation have broadened, and it feels like the right time to return to America, a different America from eight years ago, and bring the Conversations… show back. I’ll have my piano with me, play some songs, and answer questions. What could possibly go wrong? I look forward to seeing you there! Love, Nick

The Red Hand Files, which launched in 2018, was originally created for Cave to answer questions submitted by fans, and has grown from a simple exercise in connectivity to a cultural phenomenon, now with over 250,000 subscribers, and hundreds of questions submitted each week.

The tour will make stops across North America including Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre and New York’s Kings Theatre. All dates below.

Register now for pre-sale access HERE – pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 11th at 10am (local) through Thursday, November 12th at 10pm (local). General on sale begins Friday, November 13th at 10am (local).

CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE: AN EVENING OF TALK AND MUSIC DATES:

Friday, April 9, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Monday, April 12, 2027 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tuesday, April 13, 2027 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre

Wednesday, April 14, 2027 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre

Friday, April 16, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, April 17, 2027 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, April 20, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, April 21, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, April 24, 2027 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Monday, April 26, 2027 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Tuesday, April 27, 2027 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre

Thursday, April 29, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Friday, April 30, 2027 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sunday, May 2, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis*

Tuesday, May 4, 2027 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Wednesday, May 5, 2027 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Friday, May 7, 2027 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Saturday, May 8, 2027 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Monday, May 10, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Tuesday, May 11, 2027 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

Thursday, May 13, 2027 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Friday, May 14, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sunday, May 16, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, May 18, 2027 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Friday, May 21, 2027 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

*General on sale in Montreal begins Friday, November 13th at 11am (local)