NOFX Are Releasing a Massive ‘40 Years of Fuckin’ Up’ Soundtrack This Summer

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

After wrapping up their farewell tour, NOFX apparently still have a few things left like a documentary and some other drama that I won’t bother including here.



The band announced 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score, the official companion release to their documentary of the same name, arriving August 28th. The double LP includes two brand-new NOFX songs, rare demos, live tracks, and an orchestral score composed by Fat Mike and collaborator Matt Nasir. Pre-order now!

The soundtrack side features new tracks “40 Years of Fuckin’ Up” and “We Did It Our Way,” which is apparently intended to be the final NOFX song ever played live. There’s also a pile of rarities including “Secret Society (demo),” “On The Road” recorded back in 1986, a cover of “La Bamba,” and live versions of classics like “Linoleum.”

Meanwhile, the score portion leans into a more cinematic direction from Fat Mike, with orchestral arrangements written specifically for the documentary. I mean, Fat Mike did some Broadway stuff so this makes sense.

The documentary premiered at SXSW earlier this year and has already been making the festival rounds, with screenings selling out in multiple cities months in advance. More screenings are planned throughout North America and overseas this summer.

The release also comes packaged with a 24-page retrospective photo book and artwork by Tokyo Hiro, because if you’re celebrating 40 years of NOFX, you might as well go all in.

40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score arrives everywhere August 28.

Track Listing:

1. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up

2. NOFX – Drugs Are Good

3. NOFX – Lazy

4. NOFX – On the Road (recorded in Omaha in 1986)

5. NOFX – We’re Bros

6. NOFX – Separation of Church and Skate

7. NOFX – La Bamba

8. NOFX – Linoleum (live)

9. NOFX – Suits and Ladders

10. NOFX – Secret Society (demo)

11. NOFX – We Called It America

12. Punk Rock Cliché (acoustic)

13. NOFX – Fermented and Flailing

14. NOFX – NOFX (live 10/4/24)

15. NOFX – We Did It Our Way (live 10/6/24)

16. Fat Mike – Type One American Errorist

17. Fat Mike – Medio-Core

18. Fat Mike – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots

19. Fat Mike – Where’s My Slice redux

20. Fat Mike – The Desperation’s Gone

21. Fat Mike – Herojuana in F Major

22. Fat Mike – Fair Leather Friends

23. Fat Mike – Kids Of The K-Hole

24. Fat Mike – Generation Z in Z# Minor

25. Fat Mike – I’m A Rat

26. Fat Mike – And Now We’re Gone

40 Years of Fuckin’ Up Documentary Screenings US/Canada:

https://www.40yearsoffuckinup.com/tickets

May 22 – Asbury Park, NJ (8PM) – SOLD OUT

May 22 – Asbury Park, NJ (10PM)

May 22 – Las Vegas, NV – SOLD OUT

May 22 – Tampa, FL (7PM) – SOLD OUT

May 22 – Tampa, FL (10PM)

May 22 – Grand Rapids, MI

May 23 – Regina, SK

May 24 – Seal Beach, CA

May 25 – Burlington, VT

May 27 – Santa Ana, CA – SOLD OUT

May 28 – Ottawa, ON

May 28 – San Francisco, CA (Film Festival)

May 29 – Albuquerque, NM – SOLD OUT

May 30 – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT

June 3 – Ojai, CA – SOLD OUT

June 4 – Ojai, CA – SOLD OUT

June 5 – Winnipeg, MB – SOLD OUT

June 4 – Yellowknife, NT

June 4 – Fort McMurray, AB

June 5 – Roberval, QC

June 5 – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT

June 5 – Manhattan, NY – SOLD OUT

June 5 – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

June 5 – Raleigh, NC

June 5 – Yonkers, NY

June 5 – Staten Island, NY

June 5 – San Antonio, TX

June 5 – Chicago, IL (7PM)

June 5 – Las Vegas, NV

June 6 – Austin, TX

June 6 – Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC

June 12 – Brooklyn, NY

June 12 – Dallas, TX

June 12 – Las Vegas, NV

June 12 – San Francisco, CA

June 12 – Scottsdale, AZ – SOLD OUT

June 12 – Sainte-Marie, QC

June 12 – Cowansville, QC

June 18 – Lethbridge, AB

June 18 – Montreal, QC

June 19 – Sudbury, ON

June 19 – Magog, QC

June 19 – Castlegar, BC

June 19 – Las Vegas, NV

June 19 – Eugene, OR

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH

June 26 – Charlottetown, PE

June 26 – Las Vegas, NV

July 2 – Winnipeg, MB – SOLD OUT

July 2 – Hamilton, ON

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV

July 10 – Las Vegas, NV

July 11 – Portland, OR

July 17 – Las Vegas, NV

July 24 – Las Vegas, NV

July 31 – Las Vegas, NV

August 1 – Albuquerque, NM

August 9 – Winnipeg, MB

September 9-13 – Music 4 Cancer Festival, Quebec

September 10 – Winnipeg, MB

40 Years of Fuckin’ Up Documentary Screenings Worldwide:

June 12 – Panama City, Panama

July 24 – Carosel, Perth

July 24 – Chadstone, Melbourne

July 24 – Tea Tree Plaza, Adelaide

July 24 – Showground, Sydney

July 24 – Green Hills, NSW

July 24 – Stafford, Brisbane

July 24 – Woden, Canberra

July 24 – Sylvia Park, Auckland NZ

July 24 – Te Awa, Auckland NZ

August 28 – Belconnen, Canberra

August 28 – Wetherill Park, Sydney

August 28 – Penrith, Sydney

August 28 – Cronulla, Sydney

August 28 – Norwood, Adelaide

August 28 – Highpoint, Melbourne

August 28 – Frankston, Melbourne

August 28 — Midland Gate, Melbourne

August 28 – Riccarton, Christchurch NZ

August 28 – Wairau Park, Auckland NZ