NOFX Are Releasing a Massive ‘40 Years of Fuckin’ Up’ Soundtrack This Summer
Music News | May 21st, 2026
After wrapping up their farewell tour, NOFX apparently still have a few things left like a documentary and some other drama that I won’t bother including here.
The band announced 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score, the official companion release to their documentary of the same name, arriving August 28th. The double LP includes two brand-new NOFX songs, rare demos, live tracks, and an orchestral score composed by Fat Mike and collaborator Matt Nasir. Pre-order now!
The soundtrack side features new tracks “40 Years of Fuckin’ Up” and “We Did It Our Way,” which is apparently intended to be the final NOFX song ever played live. There’s also a pile of rarities including “Secret Society (demo),” “On The Road” recorded back in 1986, a cover of “La Bamba,” and live versions of classics like “Linoleum.”
Meanwhile, the score portion leans into a more cinematic direction from Fat Mike, with orchestral arrangements written specifically for the documentary. I mean, Fat Mike did some Broadway stuff so this makes sense.
The documentary premiered at SXSW earlier this year and has already been making the festival rounds, with screenings selling out in multiple cities months in advance. More screenings are planned throughout North America and overseas this summer.
The release also comes packaged with a 24-page retrospective photo book and artwork by Tokyo Hiro, because if you’re celebrating 40 years of NOFX, you might as well go all in.
40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score arrives everywhere August 28.
Track Listing:
1. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up
2. NOFX – Drugs Are Good
3. NOFX – Lazy
4. NOFX – On the Road (recorded in Omaha in 1986)
5. NOFX – We’re Bros
6. NOFX – Separation of Church and Skate
7. NOFX – La Bamba
8. NOFX – Linoleum (live)
9. NOFX – Suits and Ladders
10. NOFX – Secret Society (demo)
11. NOFX – We Called It America
12. Punk Rock Cliché (acoustic)
13. NOFX – Fermented and Flailing
14. NOFX – NOFX (live 10/4/24)
15. NOFX – We Did It Our Way (live 10/6/24)
16. Fat Mike – Type One American Errorist
17. Fat Mike – Medio-Core
18. Fat Mike – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots
19. Fat Mike – Where’s My Slice redux
20. Fat Mike – The Desperation’s Gone
21. Fat Mike – Herojuana in F Major
22. Fat Mike – Fair Leather Friends
23. Fat Mike – Kids Of The K-Hole
24. Fat Mike – Generation Z in Z# Minor
25. Fat Mike – I’m A Rat
26. Fat Mike – And Now We’re Gone
40 Years of Fuckin’ Up Documentary Screenings US/Canada:
https://www.40yearsoffuckinup.com/tickets
May 22 – Asbury Park, NJ (8PM) – SOLD OUT
May 22 – Asbury Park, NJ (10PM)
May 22 – Las Vegas, NV – SOLD OUT
May 22 – Tampa, FL (7PM) – SOLD OUT
May 22 – Tampa, FL (10PM)
May 22 – Grand Rapids, MI
May 23 – Regina, SK
May 24 – Seal Beach, CA
May 25 – Burlington, VT
May 27 – Santa Ana, CA – SOLD OUT
May 28 – Ottawa, ON
May 28 – San Francisco, CA (Film Festival)
May 29 – Albuquerque, NM – SOLD OUT
May 30 – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT
June 3 – Ojai, CA – SOLD OUT
June 4 – Ojai, CA – SOLD OUT
June 5 – Winnipeg, MB – SOLD OUT
June 4 – Yellowknife, NT
June 4 – Fort McMurray, AB
June 5 – Roberval, QC
June 5 – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT
June 5 – Manhattan, NY – SOLD OUT
June 5 – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT
June 5 – Raleigh, NC
June 5 – Yonkers, NY
June 5 – Staten Island, NY
June 5 – San Antonio, TX
June 5 – Chicago, IL (7PM)
June 5 – Las Vegas, NV
June 6 – Austin, TX
June 6 – Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC
June 12 – Brooklyn, NY
June 12 – Dallas, TX
June 12 – Las Vegas, NV
June 12 – San Francisco, CA
June 12 – Scottsdale, AZ – SOLD OUT
June 12 – Sainte-Marie, QC
June 12 – Cowansville, QC
June 18 – Lethbridge, AB
June 18 – Montreal, QC
June 19 – Sudbury, ON
June 19 – Magog, QC
June 19 – Castlegar, BC
June 19 – Las Vegas, NV
June 19 – Eugene, OR
June 21 – Cincinnati, OH
June 26 – Charlottetown, PE
June 26 – Las Vegas, NV
July 2 – Winnipeg, MB – SOLD OUT
July 2 – Hamilton, ON
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV
July 10 – Las Vegas, NV
July 11 – Portland, OR
July 17 – Las Vegas, NV
July 24 – Las Vegas, NV
July 31 – Las Vegas, NV
August 1 – Albuquerque, NM
August 9 – Winnipeg, MB
September 9-13 – Music 4 Cancer Festival, Quebec
September 10 – Winnipeg, MB
40 Years of Fuckin’ Up Documentary Screenings Worldwide:
June 12 – Panama City, Panama
July 24 – Carosel, Perth
July 24 – Chadstone, Melbourne
July 24 – Tea Tree Plaza, Adelaide
July 24 – Showground, Sydney
July 24 – Green Hills, NSW
July 24 – Stafford, Brisbane
July 24 – Woden, Canberra
July 24 – Sylvia Park, Auckland NZ
July 24 – Te Awa, Auckland NZ
August 28 – Belconnen, Canberra
August 28 – Wetherill Park, Sydney
August 28 – Penrith, Sydney
August 28 – Cronulla, Sydney
August 28 – Norwood, Adelaide
August 28 – Highpoint, Melbourne
August 28 – Frankston, Melbourne
August 28 — Midland Gate, Melbourne
August 28 – Riccarton, Christchurch NZ
August 28 – Wairau Park, Auckland NZ