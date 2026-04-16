Norwood Fisher Launches New Label with debut from OC Punk Band Mad Tab

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Norwood Fisher isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Fishbone co-founder just launched a new label called InnaNuttshell Reekordingz, and the first band up is Orange County punk band Mad Tab.



Their new single “Awake” is out now and can watch the video below:

The connection to Fisher stems from a long-running relationship with frontman Dave Tab, built through years in the Southern California scene. As Fisher launches InnaNuttshell Reekordingz, Mad Tab becomes a deliberate first signing—setting the tone for what the label aims to represent.

Mad Tab originally formed back in 2006 and spent years bouncing between ska, reggae, and rocksteady before circling back to their punk roots. That mix still lingers a bit here, but “Awake” is way more focused and dialed in than anything they’ve done before.

Their debut album Alas! The Bomb Voyage… is set to drop in Fall 2026. The record was tracked at Tubetown Studios with Hayden Hanson (Tunnel Vision) and mixed by Jim Monroe (The Adolescents, The Dickies).

Upcoming Show

May 16 — Costa Mesa, CA @ Tiki Bar (w/ Yellowman) 21+

Visited 4 times, 4 visit(s) today