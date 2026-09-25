Oceans Calling Festival 2026 is Canceled
Music News | Sep 25th, 2026
Sadly Oceans Calling Festival is canceled…again. The excellent crew have been battling the weather and forecast for more than a week but this had to be canceled because weather will be bad for most of the weekend. Safety comes first and honestly, just the wind alone could have gotten this canceled. This sucks for the festival, Ocean City, the crew, and everyone who traveled to come to the coast of Maryland.
I have doubts that they will continue with fall festivals in Ocean City going forward. Perhaps in April and May like Boardwalk Rock? I was looking forward to seeing the bands and taking pictures but not to sit in this type of weather, so it was the right decision. They could have just done the announcement sooner to not give people a false sense of hope.
The festival statement:
The National Weather Service is reporting a stronger and more updated westward track of the Nor’easter storm system. Tides, floods, and high winds have prevented us from safely continuing the build of Oceans Calling Festival.
Following the advice of the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local public officials, we must make the difficult decision to cancel Oceans Calling 2026.
All ticket types purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be fully and automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.
Thank you to the Oceans Calling fans. We know how far you have travelled, and the time and energy you have put into being here. If you are in town already and staying through the weekend; please enjoy Ocean City and be safe.