Oceans Calling Festival 2026 is Canceled

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Sadly Oceans Calling Festival is canceled…again. The excellent crew have been battling the weather and forecast for more than a week but this had to be canceled because weather will be bad for most of the weekend. Safety comes first and honestly, just the wind alone could have gotten this canceled. This sucks for the festival, Ocean City, the crew, and everyone who traveled to come to the coast of Maryland.



I have doubts that they will continue with fall festivals in Ocean City going forward. Perhaps in April and May like Boardwalk Rock? I was looking forward to seeing the bands and taking pictures but not to sit in this type of weather, so it was the right decision. They could have just done the announcement sooner to not give people a false sense of hope.

The festival statement: