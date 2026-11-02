Pepper Announces “20 Years of No Shame” Tour

Image used with permission for news & review purposes.

Pepper is celebrating 20 years of No Shame with a 2027 tour featuring The Bumpin Uglies, Passafire, Tunnel Vision, and SensaMotion on select dates. Passafire will be playing from 1/15-2/23. Tunnel Vision will play 2/24-3/7 and Sensamotion will play 3/9 to 3/20.



Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10 am local time and you can RSVP now at pepperlive.com for the pre-sale code. The Pepper Ohana members pre-sale starts Wednesday at 9am.

Tour Dates

Jan. 15 Berkeley, CA

Jan. 16 Anaheim, CA

Jan. 17 Del Mar, CA

Feb. 16 Destin, FL

Feb. 17 Orlando, FL

Feb. 19 Fort Myers, FL

Feb. 20 Ponte Vedra, FL

Feb. 21 Charlotte, NC

Feb. 23 Wilmington, NC

Feb. 24 Norfolk, VA

Feb. 26 Richmond, VA

Feb. 27 Atlantic City, NJ

Feb. 28 New York, NY

Mar. 2 Boston, MA

Mar. 3 Portland, ME

Mar. 5 Pittsburgh, PA

Mar. 6 Pontiac, MI

Mar. 7 Cleveland, OH

Mar. 9 Kansas City, MO

Mar. 10 St. Louis, MO

Mar. 12 Houston, TX

Mar. 13 Austin, TX

Mar. 14 Dallas, TX

Mar. 16 Albuquerque, NM

Mar. 18 Felton, CA

Mar. 19 Monterey, CA

Mar. 20 Sacramento, CA