Peter Bjorn and John Announce ‘Writer’s Block’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Photo by Johan Bergmark. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

indie trio Peter Bjorn and John have announced the Writer’s Block 20th Anniversary Tour, a special run of dates in Mexico and the U.S. celebrating two decades of their breakthrough album Writer’s Block. The tour kicks off this October and will see the band performing songs from the classic record alongside additional favorites from across their acclaimed catalog. Special guest Josh Rouse appearing on all U.S. dates.



The announcement follows the band’s celebrated return to North American stages in 2025 alongside a Just Like Heaven festival play, their first stateside performances in six years. Following the enthusiastic response from fans last year, Peter Bjorn and John will return this fall for a deeper celebration of the album that helped define a generation of indie music.

TOUR DATES

Oct. 10 – Querétaro, MX – TBA

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric*

Oct. 16 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios*

Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX – Mohawk*

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft at Center Stage*

Oct. 24 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham*

Oct. 25 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey*

*with Josh Rouse

Artist presales begin Wednesday, June 10 at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, June 11 at 11:59PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10AM local time. For additional information and ticketing details, visit peterbjornandjohn.com.