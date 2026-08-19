Pressure Set Self-Titled Debut LP Out October 2 on Dr. Strange Records

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Chicago punk supergroup Pressure Set have dropped “Binge Watch On Mute,” the second single from their upcoming self-titled debut album, due October 2 through Dr. Strange Records.



Pressure Set features Daryl Wilson of The Bollweevils on vocals, Dom Brinning of Bear Away on guitar, Rob Burleson of SPELLS on drums, and Simon Lamb of the Methadones and Sludgeworth on bass. The band came together through various connections in the punk scene, with members trading demos remotely before the lineup came together. Despite recording from home studios scattered around the globe, the resulting album reportedly feels less like a remote project and more like a proper four-piece band.

The album will also feature guest appearances from Mike Wiebe of Riverboat Gamblers and Drakulas, Kryssie Ridolfi of Evil Engine, and Wilson’s daughter Genevieve. Pressure Set will bring the new material to FEST in Gainesville, FL at The Backyard @ Boca Fiesta & Palomino on Saturday, October 24.