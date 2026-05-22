Radkey Announce New Album ‘Bedroom Sand’

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Radkey are back with a new album called Bedroom Sand and the punk trio’s album will be out July 14th.



You can hear the new single “Ready To Burn” now as well! The song leans hard into the band’s mix of punk hooks, garage rock energy, and proudly nerdy references including shoutouts to Pokémon, RPG games, and even Local H. Basically: if you grew up surviving on late-night movies, video games, and loud guitars, this one’s probably for you.

According to the band, they specifically wanted songs that would hit hard live, and “Ready To Burn” definitely feels built for sweaty clubs and people screaming lyrics back at the stage.

Bedroom Sand was recorded in a pretty unconventional way too. During summer break in 2025, the band linked up with a professor at Syracuse University and snuck into the school’s music studio to make the album while students were gone. Honestly, that story somehow feels extremely on-brand for Radkey.

The record features eight tracks total, including “Victory,” “Welcome To The Backyard,” and the title track “Bedroom Sand.”

This summer, Radkey has tour dates scheduled around the Midwest, kicking things off this past weekend with their 4th annual RadFest in Kansas City. Known for their live shows, Radkey has received cosigns from the Foo Fighters, Jack White, and Rise Against to name a few. New dates will be announced soon here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

June 20 – Kansas City, MO – RINO Benefit Show

June 26 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

June 27 Rock Island, IL – RIBCO

July 17 – Manhattan, KS – Summer in the Park

All tour info here

BEDROOM SAND TRACKLIST

“Victory”

“Falling Out of Grace”

“Ready To Burn” — Watch

“Welcome To The Backyard”

“Bedroom Sand”

“Strays”

“Return to the Sky”

“The Heartless”