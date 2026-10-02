Rancid Celebrate '...And Out Come The Wolves' 30th Anniversary

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Rancid are celebrating 30 years of …And Out Come The Wolves. They grow up so fast, don’t they? The band will be releasing a massive a box set in honor of it. The new 2LP/4×7-inch collection is up for preorder now and digs deep into the band’s archives, including rare live recordings, demos, previously unreleased material and long out-of-print singles.



The second LP, Alive, collects demos and live performances recorded between 1995 and 2016, including BBC sessions and shows from Manchester, Tokyo, Montreal, San Francisco and elsewhere. There’s also a previously unreleased Live In NYC 7-inch featuring “Roots Radicals” and “Ruby Soho,” recorded in November 1995. Four additional 7-inches bring back the long-out-of-print Roots Radical, Timebomb and Ruby Soho singles.

Originally released August 22, 1995, …And Out Come The Wolves turned Rancid into one of the biggest names of the ’90s punk revival, with “Time Bomb,” “Ruby Soho” and “Roots Radicals” all landing on the Billboard Modern Rock chart. The anniversary set also comes with a 45 adapter, signed album-art lithograph, sticker sheet, patch and enamel pin — because apparently owning the record wasn’t enough.

…And Out Come The Wolves (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist

LP1: …And Out Come The Wolves

SIDE A

1. Maxwell Murder

2. The 11th Hour

3. Roots Radical

4. Time Bomb

5. Olympia, WA

6. Lock, Step & Gone

7. Junkie Man

8. Listed M.I.A.

9. Ruby Soho

10. Daly City Train

SIDE B

1. Journey to the End of the Easy Bay

2. She’s Automatic

3. Old Friend

4. Disorder and Disarray

5. The Wars End

6. You Don’t Care Nothin’

7. As Wicked

8. Avenues & Alleyways

9. The Way I Feel

LP2: Alive

SIDE A

1. Maxwell Murder – Live In Manchester 2003

2. The 11th Hour – Acoustic Live 2006

3. Roots Radical – Demo

4. Time Bomb – BBC Sessions 1995

5. Olympia, WA – Acoustic Live 2011

6. Lock, Step & Gone – Live in Nottingham 2003

7. Junkie Man – BBC Sessions 1995

8. Listed M.I.A. – Acoustic Live 2006

9. Ruby Soho – Live in Cannes 1996

10. Daly City Train – Live in San Francisco 2016

SIDE B

1. Journey to the End of the East Bay – Acoustic Live 2006

2. She’s Automatic – BBC Sessions 1995

3. Old Friend – Live in Tokyo 2009

4. Disorder and Disarray – Demo

5. The Wars End – Live in Los Angeles 2009

6. You Don’t Care Nothin’ – Live in Tokyo 2001

7. As Wicked – Live in Montreal 2003

8. Avenues & Alleyways – Live in Sankt Goarshausen 1998

9. The Way I Feel – Demo

*first vinyl pressing

Live In NYC (November 1995) 7”

SIDE A

Roots Radicals

SIDE B

Ruby Soho

Roots Radical 7″ (out-of-print since 1996)

SIDE A

Roots Radical

SIDE B

I Wanna Riot

Timebomb 7″ (out-of-print since 1994)

SIDE A

Time Bomb

SIDE B

The War’s End / Blast ‘Em

Ruby Soho 7″ (out-of-print since 1996)

SIDE A

Ruby Soho

SIDE B

That’s Entertainment / Disorder And Disarray

Memorabilia

A 45 adapter

12” band-signed lithograph of album artwork

Rancid logo sticker sheet

Screen-printed patch of album artwork

Rancid logo enamel pin