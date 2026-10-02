Rancid Celebrate ‘…And Out Come The Wolves’ 30th Anniversary
Music News | Oct 2nd, 2026
Rancid are celebrating 30 years of …And Out Come The Wolves. They grow up so fast, don’t they? The band will be releasing a massive a box set in honor of it. The new 2LP/4×7-inch collection is up for preorder now and digs deep into the band’s archives, including rare live recordings, demos, previously unreleased material and long out-of-print singles.
The second LP, Alive, collects demos and live performances recorded between 1995 and 2016, including BBC sessions and shows from Manchester, Tokyo, Montreal, San Francisco and elsewhere. There’s also a previously unreleased Live In NYC 7-inch featuring “Roots Radicals” and “Ruby Soho,” recorded in November 1995. Four additional 7-inches bring back the long-out-of-print Roots Radical, Timebomb and Ruby Soho singles.
Originally released August 22, 1995, …And Out Come The Wolves turned Rancid into one of the biggest names of the ’90s punk revival, with “Time Bomb,” “Ruby Soho” and “Roots Radicals” all landing on the Billboard Modern Rock chart. The anniversary set also comes with a 45 adapter, signed album-art lithograph, sticker sheet, patch and enamel pin — because apparently owning the record wasn’t enough.
…And Out Come The Wolves (30th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist
LP1: …And Out Come The Wolves
SIDE A
1. Maxwell Murder
2. The 11th Hour
3. Roots Radical
4. Time Bomb
5. Olympia, WA
6. Lock, Step & Gone
7. Junkie Man
8. Listed M.I.A.
9. Ruby Soho
10. Daly City Train
SIDE B
1. Journey to the End of the Easy Bay
2. She’s Automatic
3. Old Friend
4. Disorder and Disarray
5. The Wars End
6. You Don’t Care Nothin’
7. As Wicked
8. Avenues & Alleyways
9. The Way I Feel
LP2: Alive
SIDE A
1. Maxwell Murder – Live In Manchester 2003
2. The 11th Hour – Acoustic Live 2006
3. Roots Radical – Demo
4. Time Bomb – BBC Sessions 1995
5. Olympia, WA – Acoustic Live 2011
6. Lock, Step & Gone – Live in Nottingham 2003
7. Junkie Man – BBC Sessions 1995
8. Listed M.I.A. – Acoustic Live 2006
9. Ruby Soho – Live in Cannes 1996
10. Daly City Train – Live in San Francisco 2016
SIDE B
1. Journey to the End of the East Bay – Acoustic Live 2006
2. She’s Automatic – BBC Sessions 1995
3. Old Friend – Live in Tokyo 2009
4. Disorder and Disarray – Demo
5. The Wars End – Live in Los Angeles 2009
6. You Don’t Care Nothin’ – Live in Tokyo 2001
7. As Wicked – Live in Montreal 2003
8. Avenues & Alleyways – Live in Sankt Goarshausen 1998
9. The Way I Feel – Demo
*first vinyl pressing
Live In NYC (November 1995) 7”
SIDE A
Roots Radicals
SIDE B
Ruby Soho
Roots Radical 7″ (out-of-print since 1996)
SIDE A
Roots Radical
SIDE B
I Wanna Riot
Timebomb 7″ (out-of-print since 1994)
SIDE A
Time Bomb
SIDE B
The War’s End / Blast ‘Em
Ruby Soho 7″ (out-of-print since 1996)
SIDE A
Ruby Soho
SIDE B
That’s Entertainment / Disorder And Disarray
Memorabilia
A 45 adapter
12” band-signed lithograph of album artwork
Rancid logo sticker sheet
Screen-printed patch of album artwork
Rancid logo enamel pin