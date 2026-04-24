Reel Big Fish Reuniting For Vans Warped Tour 2026

I guess it’s no surprise to no one at this point but Reel Big Fish are reuniting for the Vans Warped Tour! The band has been teasing something was in the works but now we know which seems fitting since the band played Warped Tour just about every year.



Reel Big fish has been taking a break for a few years but will be back for the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach and Orlando. You can see the rest of the lineups at Warped Tour’s site.

Meanwhile the band has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic album Turn The Radio Off, which you can buy a deluxe vinyl and other things at the band’s site. I Still remembering getting a 3 song sampler at Vans Warped Tour 96 before this album came out!

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