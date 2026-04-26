Rocking The Docks Concert Series Announces 2026 Lineup

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Rocking the Docks returns to Lewes, Delaware again and the full lineup is announced! The lineup features a mix of jam, blues, funk, tribute acts, and beachy vibes. I’m most looking forward to seeing G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, Moon Taxi on June 21st, Bumpin Uglies on June 26th, California Honeydrops on August 4th and Ripe for the final show of the season on August 27th. Seeing The Record Company for the 3rd time will be a highlight as well!



The concert series is located at Lewes Ferry Ground by the ferry building, there’s free parking, food trucks, craft market, and killer sunsets as well! Plus, kids 12 and younger are free! Shows are Rain or Shine (No Refunds) so pray for a nice drought this Summer.

Tickets and full event details are available over at the official site, so you can scope out which nights are worth marking on your calendar or just commit to showing up for all of them and calling it a season.

The full schedule (unless some late minute surprises pop up):

May 23 – Daniela Donato’s Cosmic Country

June 7 – The Funsters (benefit show)

June 11 – Eddie 9V

June 21 – Rolling Together Revue with G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, Moon Taxi

June 25 – Keller Williams

June 26 – Bumpin Uglies

July 2 – Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

July 8 – Amish Outlaws

July 12 – Dogs in a Pile

July 19 – Umphrey’s McGee

July 26 – Eggy

July 28 – The Dip

August 4 – The California Honeydrops

August 12 – Melvin Seals & JGB

August 13 – Melvin Seals & JGB

August 18 – Summer Blues Fest with The Record Company, Lower Case Blues, Sweet Leda

August 20 – Pink Talking Fish

August 27 – Ripe

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