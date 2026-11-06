Shadowgrass Signs to New West Records

Photo by Zane DuMont. Image used with permission for news & review purposes.

Shadowgrass has signed to New West Records and their anticipated label debut is due in 2027. Today, Relix Magazine premiered the band’s new single, “When You’re Coming Home,” which features Lindsay Lou.



The band said:

“This song started by just humming the riff over and over again one day and the words eventually came along later in the process. It really came to life inside the studio when Lindsay came in and sang on the track. It brought a whole different light to it.”

Mandolinist Luke Morris, banjoist Clay Russell, and guitarist Kyser George crossed paths during a casual jam session at the Grayson County Fiddlers Convention in Elk Creek, Virginia in 2014. At the time, the trio were just in elementary and middle school when the idea of Shadowgrass began to emerge in their minds. Luke was 14, Clay was 13, and Kyser was 9-years-old. In later years, fiddle player Madison Morris and standup bassist Evan Campbell, were added. Now in their early 20s and after two acclaimed recordings, Shadowgrass has elevated from tightly-held youthful dreams into real success on the national stage, receiving well-earned attention from their sold out gigs and explosive festival appearances. As a very young band that has already been playing together for a decade, Shadowgrass has a unique bond.

Shadowgrass are currently on tour and can be found this evening at the Granada Theater in Dallas, TX.

Shadowgrass On Tour:

November 6 — Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

November 7 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

November 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

November 14 – Nags Head, NC – Grassfed Bluegrass Festival

November 15 – Southern Pines Concert Series – Southern Pines, NC

December 4 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

December 5 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom

February 4-10 – Miami, FL – Jam Cruise

March 5-7 – Steamboat Springs, CO – WinterWonderGrass

July 22-25 – Check, VA – FloydFest