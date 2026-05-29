She & Him Announce First Tour in Four Years

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

She & Him are finally hitting the road again. Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward have announced their first tour in four years, dubbed the “Pump Up The Volumes Tour,” kicking off September 20th in Chicago and wrapping up in San Francisco on October 5th.



The tour announcement comes after an unexpected boost in popularity thanks to their 2008 song “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today,” which recently blew up online and became the duo’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 hit nearly two decades after it was originally released. To celebrate the song’s newfound success, She & Him performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for the first time on television.

Fans can expect the duo to dig into songs from their trio of original albums, including Volume One, Volume Two, and Volume 3. Since forming in the late 2000s, Deschanel and Ward have built a loyal following with their blend of indie pop, vintage-inspired songwriting, and a handful of well-loved Christmas albums.

Artist presales begin June 1st, with general ticket sales starting June 3rd. The eight-date run includes stops in New York, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, and a festival appearance in Maryland.

‘PUMP UP THE VOLUMES TOUR’ DATES

September 20th – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

September 22nd – New York, NY – The Town Hall

September 24th – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

September 26th – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavillion*

September 28th – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 29th – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

October 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

October 5th – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

*Festival Performance