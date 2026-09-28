Slipknot Announce Worldwide Stadium Tour with Bring Me The Horizon

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Slipknot have announced the massive (sic)est Stadium Tour, kicking off July 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium before heading across North America and eventually South America. The North American run begins July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., with stops at major stadiums including Citi Field in Queens, Soldier Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.



The tour will feature a brand-new set, new staging and a career-spanning setlist. Bring Me The Horizon will serve as direct support on all North American dates, while the rotating lineup also includes Acid Bath, Lamb of God, Motionless In White, Lorna Shore, Kublai Khan TX, Polyphia, Loathe and Vended. Marilyn Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed will support the London kickoff, with Manson and Hatebreed also joining the South American dates.

Tickets go on sale through a series of presales, with the Slipknot Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Knotfest presale at noon. The general public onsale starts Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour follows the recent release of “Arsenal,” Slipknot’s first new song in more than three years. The track arrived with a music video directed by M. Shawn “clown” Crahan and starring Jackson White. Nearly three decades into their career, Slipknot clearly aren’t interested in slowing down, and they’re bringing a pretty ridiculous collection of bands along for the ride.

SLIPKNOT (sic)est Stadium Tour Dates:

JUL 03 | London, UK | Wembley Stadium connected by EE #!

JUL 16 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park ~%

JUL 18 | Queens, NY | Citi Field ~%

JUL 21 | Montréal, QC | Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@

JUL 23 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium ~^

JUL 25 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field ~$

JUL 28 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium ~!

JUL 31 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park ~!

AUG 03 | Nashville, TN | FirstBank Stadium ~^

AUG 06 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park ~+

AUG 09 | Commerce City, CO | Dick’s Sporting Goods Park ~=

AUG 13 | Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium ~=

AUG 15 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate Park ~&=

AUG 18 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field ~&

SEP 04 | São Paulo, Brazil | The Town*

SEP 08 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio Huracán #

SEP 12 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional #

SEP 14 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional #*

SEP 16 | Bogotá, Colombia | Vive Claro #

Welcoming support from:

# w/ Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed

~ w/ Bring Me The Horizon

% w/ Acid Bath

! w/ Lorna Shore

^ w/ Kublai Khan TX

@ w/ Vended

$ w/ Lamb of God

+ w/ Polyphia

= w/ Loathe

& w/ Motionless in White

* Non-Live Nation Date