Sonic Temple 2027 Full Lineup Announced

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Sonic Temple Music Festival returns to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 13–16, 2027, with four days of non-stop music. I thought 3 days was a lot for a music festival 4 seems “EXTREME!!!!” A little Harold & Kumar nod…Anyway, Iron Maiden, Korn, Blink-182, Turnstile, The All-American Rejects, Knocked Loose, The Offspring (minus Noodles – get better!), Jimmy Eat World, Switchfoot, Meshuggah, Mastodon and more have been announced.



Thursday, May 13:

blink-182, Turnstile, The Offspring, Knocked Loose, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, Mastodon, Meshuggah, President, Testament, Superheaven, Bowling For Soup, Imminence, Switchfoot, Castle Rat, Blood Incantation, Jutes, Fit For An Autopsy, After The Burial, The Black Dahlia Murder, SLOMOSA, The Paradox, Spite, Emmure, Monolord, Her Last Sight, Showing Teeth, Shadow of Intent, The Ataris, Wheatus, Green Lung, sace6, The Barbarians of California, Dark Divine, Arankai, Sylosis, Impending Doom.

Friday, May 14:

Iron Maiden, Alice in Chains, A Perfect Circle, Seether, Circa Survive, The Pretty Reckless, Sleeping With Sirens, Bullet For My Valentine, In This Moment, The Warning, Skid Row, Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH, Loathe, Hanabie., Saosin, Violent Vira, Steel Panther, Crown the Empire, Boundaries, Palisades, Dirty Honey, Invent Animate, 10 Years, Lacuna Coil, 156/Silence, The Color Morale, Bear McCreary, OTEP, Nita Strauss, Red, Thousand Below, Butcher Babies, Allt, Infected Rain, Secrets, Eyes Set to Kill, Sunborn.

Saturday, May 15:

Falling in Reverse, The Prodigy, A Day To Remember, Beartooth, Till Lindemann, Dayseeker, Highly Suspect, Underoath, Sleep Theory, Sullivan King, Badflower, Kim Dracula, GWAR, Of Mice & Men, Carpenter Brut, Crowbar, Diggy Graves, Fear Factory, Rain City Drive, Demon Hunter, Shadows Fall, Escape The Fate, I See Stars, VANA, Madball, House of Protection, Nevertel, South Arcade, Point North, Midnight, Kami Kehoe, If Not For Me, Unearth, Wolves At The Gate, Empty Shell Casing, Silent Theory.

Sunday, May 16: Korn, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More, Primus, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Poppy, Hot Mulligan, Ministry, Hollywood Undead, Ghostemane, Insane Clown Posse, Clutch, Waka Flocka Flame, 3OH!3, DRAIN, Gym Class Heroes, We The Kings, Fleshwater, Relient K, Forever The Sickest Kids, PeelingFlesh, Helmet, Soulfly, Hot Milk, Ugly Kid Joe, Snot, Spineshank, Cute Is What We Aim For, Nailbomb, Big Ass Truck I.E., CKY, Dry Kill Logic, Ho99o9, Pain of Truth, XCOMM, King 810.

Buy passes now on sale here.