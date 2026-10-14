State Radio Announces Us Against the Crown 2027 Tour

Image used with permission for news purposes.

State Radio, the politically charged rock trio led by songwriter and activist Chadwick Stokes have announced 2027 Us Against the Crown Tour. Pre-sale has begun today!



The tour will center around the band’s acclaimed project Us Against the Crown, the album that first established State Radio’s unmistakable collision of rock, punk and reggae with music built to say something.

The band will take the stage across the East Coast and Chicago beginning in January, following their return to the stage after an extended hiatus at Tom Morello’s Power to the People festival alongside Foo Fighters, Joan Baez, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Tickets are available for pre-sale now, on sale on Friday, October 16th at 12PM ET HERE.

2027 ‘US AGAINST THE CROWN’ TOUR DATES:

January 15 – Washington, DC // 9:30 Club

January 22 – Chicago, IL // Thalia Hall

February 5 – Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore

Feb 6 – Brooklyn, NY // Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 13 – Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway