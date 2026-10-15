Teenage Bottlerocket Debut Halloween Children’s Book

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Teenage Bottlerocket released their first ever Halloween children’s book I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween via Pirates Press Records.



Band members Ray Carlisle & Miguel Chen wrote the Halloween themed story about being yourself, and it is fully illustrated by the band’s longtime collaborator Kaleb Kaiser!

The book even comes with a Flexi-Disc Single playable on any turntable at 45 rpm, featuring the song that inspired the book, with re-recorded kid-friendly lyrics! The Book & Flexi package is now available from the Pirates Press Records webstore, plus Bandcamp, where a digital copy is also available. A 5-part read-along version is being posted to YouTube between now and Halloween.

TBR bassist Miguel Chen says: