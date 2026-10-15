Teenage Bottlerocket Debut Halloween Children’s Book
Music News | Oct 15th, 2026
Teenage Bottlerocket released their first ever Halloween children’s book I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween via Pirates Press Records.
Band members Ray Carlisle & Miguel Chen wrote the Halloween themed story about being yourself, and it is fully illustrated by the band’s longtime collaborator Kaleb Kaiser!
The book even comes with a Flexi-Disc Single playable on any turntable at 45 rpm, featuring the song that inspired the book, with re-recorded kid-friendly lyrics! The Book & Flexi package is now available from the Pirates Press Records webstore, plus Bandcamp, where a digital copy is also available. A 5-part read-along version is being posted to YouTube between now and Halloween.
TBR bassist Miguel Chen says:
“As you probably know, Ray and I are both dads who love our kids very much. So when Ray came to me with the idea of turning our song “I Don’t Know What I Want to Be for Halloween” into a kids’ book, I jumped at the opportunity.
Our friend Kaleb Kaiser did the amazing artwork, we threw our own kids into the book along with a few nods to our friends, and at its heart, it’s a story about being yourself.
We’re super proud of how it turned out.
AND it comes with a flexi featuring a clean version of the song. How fucking cool is that?”