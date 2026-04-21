The Charlatans Announce 2026 North American Tour
Music News | Apr 21st, 2026
The Charlatans are heading back to North America this fall for a full run of shows including stops in Philly, Silver Spring and Brooklyn (and obviously more).
The UK alt-rock band just announced a 16-date tour kicking off in early September, running coast to coast with stops in California, the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and East Coast.
The first two California shows (Santa Ana and Los Angeles) will feature The Dandy Warhols. More support acts are still to be announced, so expect a few more names to pop up.
Tour Dates
Sept 3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (w/ The Dandy Warhols + more TBA)
Sept 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (w/ The Dandy Warhols + more TBA)
Sept 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sept 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
Sept 10 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Sept 11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Sept 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Sept 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Sept 17 – Chicago, IL – Park West
Sept 19 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Sept 20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Sept 21 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
Sept 22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sept 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Sept 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Presale kicks off April 22 at 10am local time (mailing list folks should already have the hookup), with general on-sale starting April 24th.