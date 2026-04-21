The Charlatans Announce 2026 North American Tour

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The Charlatans are heading back to North America this fall for a full run of shows including stops in Philly, Silver Spring and Brooklyn (and obviously more).



The UK alt-rock band just announced a 16-date tour kicking off in early September, running coast to coast with stops in California, the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, and East Coast.

The first two California shows (Santa Ana and Los Angeles) will feature The Dandy Warhols. More support acts are still to be announced, so expect a few more names to pop up.

Tour Dates

Sept 3 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (w/ The Dandy Warhols + more TBA)

Sept 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (w/ The Dandy Warhols + more TBA)

Sept 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sept 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

Sept 10 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Sept 11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sept 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sept 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Sept 17 – Chicago, IL – Park West

Sept 19 – Detroit, MI – El Club

Sept 20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sept 21 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

Sept 22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sept 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sept 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Presale kicks off April 22 at 10am local time (mailing list folks should already have the hookup), with general on-sale starting April 24th.

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