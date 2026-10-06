The Cheap Thrills Announce 2027 Headline Tour
Music News | Oct 6th, 2026
Liverpool’s The Cheap Thrills are heading back out on the road in 2027, announcing a 17-date UK headline tour starting January 29 in Huddersfield. The new run comes after the band quickly sold out most of their October headline shows, with only limited tickets remaining for their Cardiff date.
The tour follows the release of the band’s debut album, Keep Cheap, which made a strong showing on the UK charts. The independently released record reached No. 23 on the UK Official Albums Chart, No. 1 on the UK Album Downloads Chart and No. 3 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.
The new tour kicks off January 29 at Amped in Huddersfield and runs through February 19 at London’s Oslo. The Cheap Thrills’ current October tour begins October 7 in Glasgow, with shows across the UK and most dates already sold out. Tickets for the 2027 dates go on presale October 7 at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting October 8 at 10 a.m. via the band’s website.
THE CHEAP THRILLS TOUR DATES
2026
Oct 7th – Glasgow, SWG3 Poetry Club ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 8th – Newcastle, Think Tank? **SOLD OUT**
Oct 9th – Manchester, Manchester Academy ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 10th – Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 11th – Leeds, Oporto ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 13th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
Oct 14th – Bristol, The Croft ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 15th – Southampton, Heartbreakers ** SOLD OUT**
Oct 16th – London, Barfly Camden ** SOLD OUT**
Dec 12th – Birkenhead, Future Yard FY2 **SOLD OUT**
NEW 2027 DATES
Jan 29th – Huddersfield, Amped
Jan 30th – Blackpool, Bootleg Social
Jan 31st – Lincoln, Southside
Feb 1st – Norwich, Waterfront
Feb 3rd – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Feb 4th – Oxford, Bullingdon
Feb 5th – Cheltenham, Steam & Whistle
Feb 6th – Wrexham, The Parish
Feb 9th – York, Fulford Arms
Feb 10th – Hull, Adelphi
Feb 12th – Leeds, Brudenell
Feb 13th – Macclesfield, Cinemac
Feb 15th – Glasgow, King Tuts
Feb 16th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
Feb 17th – Sheffield, Yellow Arch
Feb 18th – Southampton, Joiners
Feb 19th – London, Oslo