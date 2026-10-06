The Cheap Thrills Announce 2027 Headline Tour

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Liverpool’s The Cheap Thrills are heading back out on the road in 2027, announcing a 17-date UK headline tour starting January 29 in Huddersfield. The new run comes after the band quickly sold out most of their October headline shows, with only limited tickets remaining for their Cardiff date.



The tour follows the release of the band’s debut album, Keep Cheap, which made a strong showing on the UK charts. The independently released record reached No. 23 on the UK Official Albums Chart, No. 1 on the UK Album Downloads Chart and No. 3 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The new tour kicks off January 29 at Amped in Huddersfield and runs through February 19 at London’s Oslo. The Cheap Thrills’ current October tour begins October 7 in Glasgow, with shows across the UK and most dates already sold out. Tickets for the 2027 dates go on presale October 7 at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting October 8 at 10 a.m. via the band’s website.

THE CHEAP THRILLS TOUR DATES

2026

Oct 7th – Glasgow, SWG3 Poetry Club ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 8th – Newcastle, Think Tank? **SOLD OUT**

Oct 9th – Manchester, Manchester Academy ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 10th – Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 11th – Leeds, Oporto ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 13th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 14th – Bristol, The Croft ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 15th – Southampton, Heartbreakers ** SOLD OUT**

Oct 16th – London, Barfly Camden ** SOLD OUT**

Dec 12th – Birkenhead, Future Yard FY2 **SOLD OUT**

NEW 2027 DATES

Jan 29th – Huddersfield, Amped

Jan 30th – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

Jan 31st – Lincoln, Southside

Feb 1st – Norwich, Waterfront

Feb 3rd – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Feb 4th – Oxford, Bullingdon

Feb 5th – Cheltenham, Steam & Whistle

Feb 6th – Wrexham, The Parish

Feb 9th – York, Fulford Arms

Feb 10th – Hull, Adelphi

Feb 12th – Leeds, Brudenell

Feb 13th – Macclesfield, Cinemac

Feb 15th – Glasgow, King Tuts

Feb 16th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

Feb 17th – Sheffield, Yellow Arch

Feb 18th – Southampton, Joiners

Feb 19th – London, Oslo