The Family Business LTD Releasing Debut Album September 25th

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Ska collective The Family Business LTD are ready to get the party started with their new single, “Floor Burner,” the first taste of their self-titled debut album, out September 25 on Hellcat Records.



The Family Business LTD brings together Jordan Cardy of Rat Boy, Preston of The Ordinary Boys, and Antonee First Class of The English Beat, with Operation Ivy’s Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels also contributing.

Cardy and Preston first connected in Essex before eventually working together in Los Angeles with Armstrong in 2023. The songs came together quickly, with the album reportedly written and recorded in just two weeks. The Calamatix also helped round out the rhythm section, adding even more two-tone muscle to the mix.

To the collective, ska remains one of music’s most enduring cultures, with Antonee stating, “Ska and two-tone doesn’t discriminate. The message of peace, love, unity, and standing together is just as relevant today as it was decades ago. The weather might have changed, but the struggles people are singing about haven’t.”

The Family Business LTD Tracklist

Floor Burner

Shakedown

Detonator

Still a Jamaican

Armageddon

Bambi

No Vacancy

Transistor

Dead Boy

A.S.B.O.