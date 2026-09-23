The Interrupters Announce 2027 North American Tour with Doom Regulator
Music News | Sep 22nd, 2026
The Interrupters are hitting the road in 2027. The LA ska punk band have announced a huge date North American headline tour, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, and plenty more. The artist presale starts September 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following September 25.
Doom Regulator will be along for select dates, marking the first live performances from the project featuring Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels. Yeah those Operation Ivy people. Rounding out Doom Regulator are Spencer Pollard of Trash Talk on bass and Joey Castillo of The Bronx and Circle Jerks on drums.
The tour will also bring out The Aquabats, Rat Boy, The Mainliners, The Bandulus, The Chin Chins, and J & Nicki Bonner on various dates. So basically, if you like punk and ska, somebody has assembled a tour specifically designed to make your calendar much more expensive.
2027 Tour Dates
March 17 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
March 19 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
March 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Extreme Thing Festival
March 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
March 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
March 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
March 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
March 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
April 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
April 3 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
April 7 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
April 9 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 10 – Toronto, ON – History Toronto
April 11 – London, ON – London Music Hall
April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
April 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
April 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
April 18 – St. Louis, IL – The Pageant
April 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
April 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
April 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
April 27 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
April 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
April 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre
May 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues