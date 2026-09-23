The Interrupters Announce 2027 North American Tour with Doom Regulator

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The Interrupters are hitting the road in 2027. The LA ska punk band have announced a huge date North American headline tour, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, and plenty more. The artist presale starts September 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following September 25.



Doom Regulator will be along for select dates, marking the first live performances from the project featuring Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels. Yeah those Operation Ivy people. Rounding out Doom Regulator are Spencer Pollard of Trash Talk on bass and Joey Castillo of The Bronx and Circle Jerks on drums.

The tour will also bring out The Aquabats, Rat Boy, The Mainliners, The Bandulus, The Chin Chins, and J & Nicki Bonner on various dates. So basically, if you like punk and ska, somebody has assembled a tour specifically designed to make your calendar much more expensive.

2027 Tour Dates

March 17 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

March 19 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Extreme Thing Festival

March 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

March 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

March 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

March 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

April 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

April 3 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

April 7 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

April 9 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 10 – Toronto, ON – History Toronto

April 11 – London, ON – London Music Hall

April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

April 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 18 – St. Louis, IL – The Pageant

April 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

April 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

April 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

April 27 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

April 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre

May 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues