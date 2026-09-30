The Kilans Announce Debut Album ‘Could You Keep It Dark?’ For Oct 30th

Photo by Yacob Bonoficio. Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Kilans have announced their debut album ‘Could You Keep It Dark?’ For Oct 30th via Mom + Pop Music. They also shared the album’s single “Oh, Lucy,” alongside its accompanying music video.



Speaking on the themes explored on the album, Jack Ongman states:

“This album is like a hello to the world. This is who we are. I think the overall theme of the album is about struggling with mental health. I was diagnosed with OCD when I was in high school. It’s gotten a lot better as I’ve grown older, but I was someone who really struggled with it in high school and beyond. I still struggle with it, but it’s more manageable now. Our song “Oliver” is about that. Another theme of the album revolves around the fact that I’m the only musician ever to come out of my family., No one in my family, as far as you can trace back, has even been able to play an instrument. Sometimes, I feel judged for doing it. It’s gotten a lot harder as I’ve gotten older to deal with. ‘9-5,’ ‘Nightmare’ and ‘Biome’ are all about that.” “The songs on the first half of the album all have an upbeat feel to them and they’re all like talking about that sort of thing. And then the second half of the album, starting with ‘KILANS,’ which is an interlude, represents the change of mood. It’s an angry song, then it veers into the introspective, the more personal and reflective side of the album.”

Could You Keep It Dark? Track Listing:

01.) Biome

02.) Nightmare

03.) 9-5

04.) Umbrella Theater

05.) KILANS

06.) What The Radio Said

07.) Oliver (OCD)

08.) Could You Keep It Dark?

09.) Cherry, Please

10.) Coraline

11.) Oh, Lucy

In support of the release, the band will embark on a North American tour this autumn, bringing their signature live intensity to stages across North America. Full list of dates below.

The Kilans Tour Dates:

11/05/26 – Austin, TX @ 29th St Ballroom

11/06/26 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

11/09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/10/26 – Asheville, NC @ Revival

11/12/26 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

11/13/26 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

11/14/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/15/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

11/17/26 – Montreal, QC @ Toscadura

11/18/26 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

11/20/26 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/21/26 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

11/22/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/29/26 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/30/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

12/02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

12/03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

12/05/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/08/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

12/10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell