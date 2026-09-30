The Kilans Announce Debut Album ‘Could You Keep It Dark?’ For Oct 30th
Music News | Sep 30th, 2026
The Kilans have announced their debut album ‘Could You Keep It Dark?’ For Oct 30th via Mom + Pop Music. They also shared the album’s single “Oh, Lucy,” alongside its accompanying music video.
Speaking on the themes explored on the album, Jack Ongman states:
“This album is like a hello to the world. This is who we are. I think the overall theme of the album is about struggling with mental health. I was diagnosed with OCD when I was in high school. It’s gotten a lot better as I’ve grown older, but I was someone who really struggled with it in high school and beyond. I still struggle with it, but it’s more manageable now. Our song “Oliver” is about that. Another theme of the album revolves around the fact that I’m the only musician ever to come out of my family., No one in my family, as far as you can trace back, has even been able to play an instrument. Sometimes, I feel judged for doing it. It’s gotten a lot harder as I’ve gotten older to deal with. ‘9-5,’ ‘Nightmare’ and ‘Biome’ are all about that.”
“The songs on the first half of the album all have an upbeat feel to them and they’re all like talking about that sort of thing. And then the second half of the album, starting with ‘KILANS,’ which is an interlude, represents the change of mood. It’s an angry song, then it veers into the introspective, the more personal and reflective side of the album.”
Could You Keep It Dark? Track Listing:
01.) Biome
02.) Nightmare
03.) 9-5
04.) Umbrella Theater
05.) KILANS
06.) What The Radio Said
07.) Oliver (OCD)
08.) Could You Keep It Dark?
09.) Cherry, Please
10.) Coraline
11.) Oh, Lucy
In support of the release, the band will embark on a North American tour this autumn, bringing their signature live intensity to stages across North America. Full list of dates below.
The Kilans Tour Dates:
11/05/26 – Austin, TX @ 29th St Ballroom
11/06/26 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/07/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
11/09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/10/26 – Asheville, NC @ Revival
11/12/26 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
11/13/26 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
11/14/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/15/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
11/17/26 – Montreal, QC @ Toscadura
11/18/26 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
11/20/26 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/21/26 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
11/22/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/29/26 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/30/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar
12/03/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
12/05/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12/08/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
12/10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell