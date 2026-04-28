The Levellers Hosting Hometown Outdoor Concert at Hove Park on September 5, 2026

The Levellers just announced a hometown outdoor show at Hove Park on September 5, 2026 (or 5 September for the Brits) celebrating 35 years of their classic album Levelling The Land. I swore that album was just 25 years old and I wish I was going. Who knows, maybe the band will come back to the US at some point again?



Emerging from Brighton in the late 1980s, Levellers have built a reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive and must-see live acts – combining folk, punk and political energy with an enduring connection to their audience.

Released in 1991, Levelling The Land became a defining album of the era, going platinum and featuring tracks including ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’, alongside ‘The Game’, ‘Liberty Song’, ‘Riverflow’, ‘Boatman’ and ‘Battle Of The Beanfield’.

The band went on to achieve a Number 1 album with Zeitgeist in 1995, further establishing their place within British music.

Over the decades, Levellers’ influence has extended beyond their recordings – shaping festival culture, grassroots movements and generations of independent artists.

There will be an optional charity donation to Sussex Homeless upon ticket purchase, who the band work with closely. Speaking about the charity, the band says, “We’ve been working with Sussex Homeless for 5 years. It’s front line work, what they do is hardcore and we are really happy to support that. We’ve all been homeless back in the day, and we just used to squat, but you can’t do that anymore, that’s criminal now, so it’s an issue close to our hearts. Jim who runs it is all over it, we know the money is being used at the pointy end and we are very happy to be part of it.”

Presented by JOY. Concerts, the Hove Park show brings Levellers back to their roots for a rare outdoor performance in the city that first shaped them.

Special guests will be announced in due course.

Announce & sign-up for pre-sale launch: Tue 28th April at 10am BST – levellersbrighton.com

Pre-Sale Live: Thu 7th May at 10am BST

General On Sale: Fri 8th May at 10am BST

LEVELLERS + more special guests to be announced

Saturday 05 September 2026

Hove Park, Brighton

14+ (under 18s accompanied)

14:00 doors

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