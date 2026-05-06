The Menzingers Announce Fall North American Tour with Hot Water Music

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After just playing Sing Us Home festival, The Menzingers are heading back out on the road this fall for the “Everything I Ever Saw” North American tour. Joining them are Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends on select dates, plus a stacked hometown-style Philly show because apparently they felt like making everyone else jealous.



The run kicks off in Texas in late September before winding through the West Coast, Canada, Midwest, and East Coast, wrapping up in Brooklyn on November 22. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time.

Tour Dates

September

9/24 – Dallas, TX – Lost Evenings Festival

9/25 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

9/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9/27 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

9/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/30 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

October

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

10/4 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/6 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/9 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

10/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

10/11 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

10/13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

November

11/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/4 – Richmond, VA – The National

11/6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/8 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

11/13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/14 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/17 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount