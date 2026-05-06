The Menzingers Announce Fall North American Tour with Hot Water Music
Music News | May 5th, 2026
After just playing Sing Us Home festival, The Menzingers are heading back out on the road this fall for the “Everything I Ever Saw” North American tour. Joining them are Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends on select dates, plus a stacked hometown-style Philly show because apparently they felt like making everyone else jealous.
The run kicks off in Texas in late September before winding through the West Coast, Canada, Midwest, and East Coast, wrapping up in Brooklyn on November 22. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time.
Tour Dates
September
9/24 – Dallas, TX – Lost Evenings Festival
9/25 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
9/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
9/27 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
9/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
9/30 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
October
10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
10/4 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/6 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/9 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
10/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/11 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
10/13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
November
11/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/4 – Richmond, VA – The National
11/6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/8 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
11/13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/14 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/17 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
11/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount