The Mission Releasing New Album on April 2nd 2027

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British gothic rock veterans The Mission are returning with their first new studio album in more than a decade. Songs For Kith And Kin arrives April 2, 2027, via Cooking Vinyl, and features 15 tracks spread across a double album.



The release was originally planned for 2025 but was delayed after frontman Wayne Hussey underwent open-heart surgery. The experience has influenced the record, including its first single, “Kindness Is A Weapon.” The lineup features Hussey, guitarist Simon Hinkler, bassist Craig Adams, and drummer Alex Baum, who joined the band in 2022. Recorded in Uruguay and featuring additional orchestral recordings in Montevideo, the album also incorporates keyboards, sitar, tamboura, and cinematic arrangements alongside the guitar-driven sound that has defined The Mission for four decades.

The album announcement comes as The Mission celebrate their 40th anniversary, with four special shows scheduled for November 4-7 at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Each night will feature a different setlist spanning the band’s career, along with individual support acts. They’ll also headline both nights of the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival in Whitby on October 30 and 31, performing different anniversary sets. Those festival dates are already sold out, so fans hoping to catch the band live may want to look into the London shows. Songs For Kith And Kin will be available digitally, on CD, and in limited-edition vinyl formats.

Wayne Hussey talked about the new album:

“I wanted to have an arc to the record, It starts off as being current, about my health and physical well-being and also the wider situation in the world today. I’ve never really been a political writer but a couple of the new songs are politically motivated. There’s a lot going on in the world that bothers the soul. It’s hard to ignore it all, so it’s bound to seep into the music. But I’m an optimistic person. I do believe that humans are generally inherently good, and the album moves to family and to where home is. Friends and family are so important in our lives.”

TRACKLISTING

Kith And Kin

Operation Chaos

Arrhythmia

Never Say Never Say Die

Kindness Is A Weapon

Circle The Wagons

Heavy (Is The Crown)

Roll With The Punches

Unbroken (asongoflove)

Diving For Pearls

Cleansing The Wound

A Soft Place To Fall

My Very Favourite Life

Sanctuary

The Last Leaf On The Tree

The album will be available on a variety of formats including digital, CD, limited edition vinyl and more. For full details click HERE.