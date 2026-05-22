The Riptide Movement release orchestral reimagining of ‘All Works Out’

Photo by Mark Nixon. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Twenty years into their career, Ireland’s The Riptide Movement are going orchestral. The band just released a reimagined version of their fan favorite “All Works Out,” recorded alongside the National Symphony Orchestra Ireland as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.



The updated track officially dropped today and gives the song a much bigger, cinematic feel without losing the emotional punch that made people love it in the first place. The band has been releasing new material sporadically over the last few months so hoping for a new album soon but in the meantime, this sounds great!

Originally recorded during a special orchestral collaboration back in 2020, the performance is finally getting a proper release, complete with arrangements by Brian Byrne and conducting from Gavin Murphy.

The band said the song has always carried a lot of meaning for both them and longtime fans, but hearing it backed by a full orchestra brought out something entirely different.

The orchestral version of “All Works Out” is available now on Spotify and YouTube, with more 20th anniversary announcements and live dates expected soon.