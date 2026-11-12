The White Buffalo Announces US Tour Dates
Music News | Nov 11th, 2026
It’s been a minute since The White Buffalo has done a US tour with playing over in Europe a lot and working on new material but the band has announced a new tour starting in February.
The band is hitting the road this February, March & April. Tickets go on sale November 13th at 10 am local time. Click the link here.
FEBRUARY
02/17 – Austin, TX
02/19 – San Antonio, TX
02/20 – Dallas, TX
02/21 – Oklahoma City, OK
02/23 – Nashville, TN
02/25 – Memphis, TN
02/26 – Birmingham, AL
02/27 – Atlanta, GA
MARCH
03/02 – Charleston, SC
03/03 – Greenville, SC
03/05 – Newport, KY
03/06 – Knoxville, TN
03/07 – Lexington, KY
03/31 – Washington, DC
APRIL
04/02 – New York, NY
04/03 – Ardmore, PA
04/04 – Boston, MA
04/06 – Hamden, CT
04/09 – Cleveland, OH
04/10 – Columbus, OH
04/11 – Detroit, MI
04/13 – Grand Rapids, MI
04/14 – Chicago, IL
04/16 – Madison, WI
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN