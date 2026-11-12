The White Buffalo Announces US Tour Dates

It’s been a minute since The White Buffalo has done a US tour with playing over in Europe a lot and working on new material but the band has announced a new tour starting in February.



The band is hitting the road this February, March & April. Tickets go on sale November 13th at 10 am local time. Click the link here.

FEBRUARY

02/17 – Austin, TX

02/19 – San Antonio, TX

02/20 – Dallas, TX

02/21 – Oklahoma City, OK

02/23 – Nashville, TN

02/25 – Memphis, TN

02/26 – Birmingham, AL

02/27 – Atlanta, GA

MARCH

03/02 – Charleston, SC

03/03 – Greenville, SC

03/05 – Newport, KY

03/06 – Knoxville, TN

03/07 – Lexington, KY

03/31 – Washington, DC

APRIL

04/02 – New York, NY

04/03 – Ardmore, PA

04/04 – Boston, MA

04/06 – Hamden, CT

04/09 – Cleveland, OH

04/10 – Columbus, OH

04/11 – Detroit, MI

04/13 – Grand Rapids, MI

04/14 – Chicago, IL

04/16 – Madison, WI

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN