Trever M. Keith’s Solo Album ‘We Drank From A Poisoned Well’ out July 10th

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Face to Face frontman Trever M. Keith is continuing his dive into Americana and classic country territory with the release of his new solo single “Only Time.”



According to Keith, the song came together almost instantly after picking up a guitar and stumbling into the main riff naturally. The result is probably the most modern-sounding track from the upcoming record so far, while still staying firmly planted in the classic Americana and country influences he’s been embracing over the last several years.

Fans can stream or purchase “Only Time” today at this link, hear Keith’s previously-released single “We Drank From a Poisoned Well,” here, and be sure to pre-order or pre-save We Drank From A Poisoned Well ahead of its July release right here. For more information, please visit trevermkeith.com.

We Drank From A Poisoned Well Tracklist:

The Color’s Gone

Heartbreak Grin

Wanderin’

Only Time

Wretched Bones

Right as Rain

We Drank From a Poisoned Well

Brackish Waters

El Malpais

Don’t Say My Name

I’d Rather Not Say