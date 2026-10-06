Vacations Announce 2027 North American Tour
Music News | Oct 6th, 2026
Australian indie rock band Vacations are heading back to North America in February 2027 for an extensive headline tour supporting their new album, Pursuit of Anything, which arrived last week via Nettwerk.
The 24-date run kicks off February 17 in Miami Beach and includes stops in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
The new album finds lead songwriter and vocalist Campbell Burns reflecting on growing up, relationships, ambition and the different paths he and his bandmates have taken. Burns wrote and produced the record, with bassist Jake Johnson, guitarist Nate Delizzotti and drummer Joseph Van Lier helping shape Vacations’ latest chapter. The album was mixed by Beatriz Artola, known for her work with Geese and Caamp.
Vacations have also released a video for “Lucky, Forever,” the album’s closing track. Burns describes the song as an intentionally simple love song inspired by attending Johnson and Van Lier’s weddings.
Vacations 2027 North American Tour
02/17 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
02/18 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
02/19 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
02/20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
02/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
02/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
02/27 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel
02/28 – Boston, MA – Royale
03/02 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
03/04 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
03/05 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera
03/06 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03/07 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
03/10 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
03/12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs
03/13 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
03/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
03/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
03/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium
03/20 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
03/23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
03/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
03/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
03/27 – Seattle, WA – The Moore
*All North American dates with Twen.*