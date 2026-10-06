Vacations Announce 2027 North American Tour

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Australian indie rock band Vacations are heading back to North America in February 2027 for an extensive headline tour supporting their new album, Pursuit of Anything, which arrived last week via Nettwerk.



The 24-date run kicks off February 17 in Miami Beach and includes stops in Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

The new album finds lead songwriter and vocalist Campbell Burns reflecting on growing up, relationships, ambition and the different paths he and his bandmates have taken. Burns wrote and produced the record, with bassist Jake Johnson, guitarist Nate Delizzotti and drummer Joseph Van Lier helping shape Vacations’ latest chapter. The album was mixed by Beatriz Artola, known for her work with Geese and Caamp.

Vacations have also released a video for “Lucky, Forever,” the album’s closing track. Burns describes the song as an intentionally simple love song inspired by attending Johnson and Van Lier’s weddings.

Vacations 2027 North American Tour

02/17 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

02/18 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

02/19 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

02/20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

02/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02/27 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

02/28 – Boston, MA – Royale

03/02 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

03/04 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

03/05 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera

03/06 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03/07 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

03/10 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03/12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

03/13 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

03/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

03/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium

03/20 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

03/23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

03/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

03/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

03/27 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

*All North American dates with Twen.*