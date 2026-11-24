Wilco Announces Wilcoworld Tour 2027
Music News | Nov 24th, 2026
Wilco announces the Wilcoworld Tour 2027, a run of shows throughout April and May in the Midwest, South, and West Coast. The tour includes a special five night residency at San Francisco’s famed music hall, The Fillmore, plus White Oak Music Hall in Houston, the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, the Mission Ballroom in Denver, and more.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, November 27th at 10am local time and will be available here.
Additionally, Wilco has added a bonus performance to its March 2027 residency in Marrakech. That show, available exclusively to holders of the Wilco In Morocco Travel Package, will take place on the grounds of the 16th Century Badi Palace. For more details visit www.wilcoinmorocco.com.
Wilco Tour Dates
Fri. Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Dec. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Dec. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Dec. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Mar. 25 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Fri. Mar. 26 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Sat. Mar. 27 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco
Mon. Apr. 20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
Tue. Apr. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Fri. Apr. 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn
Sat. Apr. 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sun. Apr. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater
Tue. Apr. 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Sat. May 1 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Sun. May 2 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Retreat Center
Thu. May 6 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sat. May 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Sun. May 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Mon. May 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Tue. May 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Thu. May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Fri. May 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sat. May 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Sat. June 12 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
Tue. June 15 – Murcia, ES @ Mamba Garden
Wed. June 16 – Sevilla, ES @ Cartuja Center CITE
Fri. June 18 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
Sat. June 19 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
Sun. June 20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. June 22 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Fri. June 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Sat. June 26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Sun. June 27 – Prague, CZ @ ROXY
Tue. June 29 – Geneva, CH @ L’Alhambra
Wed. June 30 – Gardone Riviera (Brescia), IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
Fri. July 2 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Neumünster
Sat. July 3 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates
Wed. Feb. 17 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts *
Fri. Feb. 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater *
Sat. Feb. 20 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
Sun. Feb. 21 – Auburn, AL @ Gogue Performing Arts Center *
Tue. Feb. 23 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall *
Wed. Feb. 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker *
Thu. Feb. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center *
Fri. Feb. 26 – Mar. 5 – Cayamo Cruise (Miami to St. Kitts & St. Maarten)
Sun. April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
* = with Punch Brothers