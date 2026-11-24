Image used with permission for news and review purposes. Photo by Peter Crosby

Wilco announces the Wilcoworld Tour 2027, a run of shows throughout April and May in the Midwest, South, and West Coast. The tour includes a special five night residency at San Francisco’s famed music hall, The Fillmore, plus White Oak Music Hall in Houston, the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, the Mission Ballroom in Denver, and more.



Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, November 27th at 10am local time and will be available here.

Additionally, Wilco has added a bonus performance to its March 2027 residency in Marrakech. That show, available exclusively to holders of the Wilco In Morocco Travel Package, will take place on the grounds of the 16th Century Badi Palace. For more details visit www.wilcoinmorocco.com.

Wilco Tour Dates

Fri. Dec. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Dec. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Dec. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Dec. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Mar. 25 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco

Fri. Mar. 26 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco

Sat. Mar. 27 – Marrakech, Morocco @ Wilco in Morocco

Mon. Apr. 20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Tue. Apr. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Fri. Apr. 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

Sat. Apr. 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sun. Apr. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater

Tue. Apr. 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Sat. May 1 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Sun. May 2 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Retreat Center

Thu. May 6 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat. May 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Sun. May 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Mon. May 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Tue. May 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. May 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Fri. May 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. May 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Sat. June 12 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto

Tue. June 15 – Murcia, ES @ Mamba Garden

Wed. June 16 – Sevilla, ES @ Cartuja Center CITE

Fri. June 18 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

Sat. June 19 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer

Sun. June 20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. June 22 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

Fri. June 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Sat. June 26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Sun. June 27 – Prague, CZ @ ROXY

Tue. June 29 – Geneva, CH @ L’Alhambra

Wed. June 30 – Gardone Riviera (Brescia), IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

Fri. July 2 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Neumünster

Sat. July 3 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates

Wed. Feb. 17 – York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts *

Fri. Feb. 19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater *

Sat. Feb. 20 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *

Sun. Feb. 21 – Auburn, AL @ Gogue Performing Arts Center *

Tue. Feb. 23 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall *

Wed. Feb. 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker *

Thu. Feb. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center *

Fri. Feb. 26 – Mar. 5 – Cayamo Cruise (Miami to St. Kitts & St. Maarten)

Sun. April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

* = with Punch Brothers