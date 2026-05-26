Willie Nile Playing The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on July 17th
Music News | May 26th, 2026
The legendary Willie Nile will be playing the Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on Friday July 17th. It’s a solo show but it doesn’t matter because it’s a guaranteed good time filled with rock & roll and lots of stories.
Tickets are now on sale starting at $25 and $40 for VIP or $45 for VIP and a signed poster. I don’t know the last time Willie Nile has been in Coastal Delaware but not since I’ve been living here that’s for sure.
Jul 17, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM
The Listening Booth
18388 Coastal Hwy #11, Lewes, DE 19958, USA
Here’s some other dates Willie and his band are playing this year:
June 6, 2026 – Willie Nile Birthday Bash @ The Vogel – Red Bank, NJ
June 12, 2026 – The Turning Point – Piermont, NY
June 13, 2026 – Towne Crier Cafe – Beacon, NY
June 14, 2026 – Vine & Vibes Summer Concert Series @ Small Batch Cellars – North Haven, CT
June 20, 2026 – The Songs of Bob Dylan & Paul Simon @ Symphony Space – New York, NY
July 17, 2026 – The Listening Booth, Lewes, DE
July 22, 2026 – The Tin Pan – Richmond, VA
July 23, 2026 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA
July 24, 2026 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE
September 2, 2026 – Daryl’s House Club – Pawling, NY
September 26, 2026 – SOPAC – South Orange, NJ
November 21, 2026 – The Iron Horse – Northampton, MA