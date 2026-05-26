Willie Nile Playing The Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on July 17th

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The legendary Willie Nile will be playing the Listening Booth in Lewes, Delaware on Friday July 17th. It’s a solo show but it doesn’t matter because it’s a guaranteed good time filled with rock & roll and lots of stories.



Tickets are now on sale starting at $25 and $40 for VIP or $45 for VIP and a signed poster. I don’t know the last time Willie Nile has been in Coastal Delaware but not since I’ve been living here that’s for sure.

Jul 17, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

The Listening Booth

18388 Coastal Hwy #11, Lewes, DE 19958, USA

Here’s some other dates Willie and his band are playing this year:

June 6, 2026 – Willie Nile Birthday Bash @ The Vogel – Red Bank, NJ

June 12, 2026 – The Turning Point – Piermont, NY

June 13, 2026 – Towne Crier Cafe – Beacon, NY

June 14, 2026 – Vine & Vibes Summer Concert Series @ Small Batch Cellars – North Haven, CT

June 20, 2026 – The Songs of Bob Dylan & Paul Simon @ Symphony Space – New York, NY

July 17, 2026 – The Listening Booth, Lewes, DE

July 22, 2026 – The Tin Pan – Richmond, VA

July 23, 2026 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

July 24, 2026 – The Queen – Wilmington, DE

September 2, 2026 – Daryl’s House Club – Pawling, NY

September 26, 2026 – SOPAC – South Orange, NJ

November 21, 2026 – The Iron Horse – Northampton, MA