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For the first time in its eight-year history, Under The Big Sky will introduce official festival campgrounds, offering fans traveling to Whitefish, Montana, a new way to experience the festival when it returns to Big Mountain Ranch July 16-18, 2027. Headlined by Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves, and Nathaniel Rateliff, the 2027 festival will feature 40 artists spanning outlaw country, indie rock, bluegrass, Americana, and folk across the panoramic 350-plus-acre Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana.



Located under one mile from the festival grounds, the new campgrounds will offer dedicated RV and Sprinter van camping, with passes going on sale Tuesday, November 24 at 12:00 p.m. MT at underthebigskyfest.com.

With accommodations throughout the Whitefish area in high demand, the introduction of official festival campgrounds provides fans with additional options for their stay. Demand for the 2027 festival continues to be strong, with 75% of GA and VIP tickets as well as 95% of the newly introduced VIP+ tickets already gone.

Open Thursday through Monday, the official festival campgrounds will feature dedicated areas for RVs as well as sprinter vans/camping vehicles.

Campers have access to festival shuttle service, a general store with supplies and ice, food trucks, daily camp activities, 24/7 medical support, 24/7 campground hosts, 24/7 area security, and trash and recycling service.

Camping passes start at $900 for four nights and are available separately from festival admission.

The 2027 lineup also features the UTBS debuts of Brandon Flowers of The Killers, performing songs from his first country record, Thrasher, along with The Wallflowers, Dawes, The Devil Makes Three, and many more. Additionally, fans can expect performances from festival alumni Midland, Paul Cauthen, The Dead South, Sam Barber, and Buffalo Traffic Jam, alongside a diverse lineup of emerging and local Montana artists.

Under The Big Sky offers an authentic festival experience complete with a full rough stock rodeo, horseback rides, a tattoo barn, petting zoo, and a vendor village offering locally favored food, drinks, and merchandise, making it a one-of-a-kind celebration of music, community, and the Western way of life.

Under The Big Sky is open to fans of all ages, with 3-Day GA passes, as well as VIP and VIP+ (21 and up) available while supplies last. Fans can RSVP to add a complimentary GA kids ticket for children 36” and under during checkout. Attendees can also secure their GA passes with a 25% down payment until the festival payment plan closes on November 30.

For tickets and further information, please visit:

https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/