Andrew Sa – “American Rough”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Bloodshot Records

Andrew Sa’s debut album shows the many influences that have touched this Californian’s style.



Sa channels the vocal stylings of the likes of Chris Isaak and pulls it off on “Under You,” followed by the elegiac tones of “Lavender Cowboy.” Give Sa your ears as he lends out “Your Whisper,” an album high point. I also enjoyed “Gorgeous Things,” with Sa in fine vocal form, and the plurally named single “Love Songs” might make a great first dance at next summer’s wedding celebrations.

“American Rough” doesn’t take too many chances thematically or stylistically, but the artist delivers what he promises, especially on “Where It Lands,” with some help from H.C. McEntire and Rosalie.

An intriguing new talent to keep our collective ears on.

Notable Tracks: Under You, Lavender Cowboy, Your Whisper, Love Songs, Where It Lands

Overall Rating: