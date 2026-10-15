Bruce Cockburn – ‘The Blood of Others’

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Sunset Blvd. Records

Even after five decades, Canada’s own Bruce Cockburn still has more tales to spin on the standards-filled album “The Blood of Others,” his 39th record.



The gospel-inspired first track, “Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down,” brings to mind some of the latter work of Gordon Lightfoot. Cockburn channels Bogie & Bergman on his rendition of “As Time Goes By” before taking a bluesy tour with “Buddy Bolden’s Blues.”

Cockburn’s mature voice may be raspy at times, but he shows ample vocal strength on “That’s All Right” and “Louis Collins,” which was a onetime hit for Elvis. The proceedings can feel a bit sluggish at moments, but wait for some later-disc winners including “Laplegged Drunk Again” and “Les Feuilles Mortes” (Autumn Leaves). Cockburn’s vocals sounded strongest on the closer, the funereal “Peace in the Valley.”

Somewhat uneven overall, but Cockburn embraces his age and his experience to breathe new life into these standards.

Notable Tracks: Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down, That’s All Right, Laplegged Drunk Again, Les Feuilles Mortes

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