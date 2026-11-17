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Record Label: Sunset Blvd. Records

Carla Olson pays tribute to the great Pete Brown on this album of collaborations she wrote with the late British poet, who was perhaps most famous for penning the words to many of Cream’s bangers, including “White Room.”



Olson unleashes blues and rock on “Education” and “Careless Dancing,” the latter of which reminds me of “Moon Dance” by Van Morrison. The Texan keeps things moving right along on “With My Black Cat By My Side,” which features the searing lyric: “Even when the world is hell I can barely start the fire.” For something mixing country rock and blues, you could do worse than “You Heard Me.” “Lost and Found in Lockdown” will make you grateful that particularly challenging chapter in our lives is now so far in the rearview mirror.

Olson has been writing and recording for decades, and on this fitting tribute to Brown, she shows us how someone’s words and music can still inspire us long after they’ve gone.

Notable Tracks: Education, With My Black Cat By My Side, You Heard Me, Lost and Found in Lockdown

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