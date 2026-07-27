Chris O’Leary – “Blue Collar”

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Record Label: Alligator Records Records

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Our favorite Marine-turned-bluesman is back with more good-time, hard-hitting blues to sizzle up your summer (as if the weather needs any help).



O’Leary wastes absolutely no time making “Bad Decisions” the killer opening salvo of the record, and ensuing track “Lady Luck” will have you reaching for the roulette wheel (and probably a bourbon too). O’Leary keeps the octane up to a pretty level tone through “One More Cup of Coffee,” and the love-be-damned “Nothing But a Memory” is among the album’s highlights.

Other standout fun includes “After 2 A.M.” and “Lady Baby Gators” (which boasts an accordion solo that Weird Al would applaud). After such an intense, high-tempo burst of tunes, the penultimate track “How’d I Ever Get Along” brings the bluesiness down to earth, which is in no way a complaint, and you’ll definitely get a dark giggle out of “Daddy Was a Wolfman” (yours too????).

Notable Tracks: Bad Decisions, Nothing But a Memory, After 2 A.M., How’d I Ever Get Along,

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