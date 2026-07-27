Jeff Hulett – “Summer Plans”

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Record Label: Small Batch Records

The best-laid summer plans sometimes don’t turn out as planned—but take that as a blessing in disguise, as our busy man in Memphis sings on the titular track of this upbeat EP. “I’m making summer plans/Can you make it? I hope you can,” he invites us to consider as the mercury continues to rise. Changing pace, Hulett applies some studio vocal effects on the contemplative “Don’t Give In,” with the similarly reflective “759” following on its heels.

The EP sets the mood and keeps it going with “Common Sense.” Have tissues handy for the final tune, “Me & Annie,” a paean to Hulett’s wife and the mother of their two daughters—and who is undergoing chemotherapy this summer. (We’re pulling for you, Annie!)

Hulett continues to release folksy goodness on his many releases, and he keeps the vibes going in fine style as we each look to tackle our own “Summer Plans.”

Notable Tracks: Summer Plans, 759, Me & Annie

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