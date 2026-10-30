Jess Kerber – “The World Is Dark, but I Want It to Be Funny”

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Record Label: Felte

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A soulful EP from Jess Kerber finds the Berklee-educated songstress stretching out her creative muscles on her sophomore album.



“Familiar Strangers” is an ethereal opener that features Kerber’s delicate vocals. She then takes us on a trip way down to Dixie for an intriguing narrative on “Louisiana Song,” followed by the album’s titular song, a rather strong composition. For better or worse, the mood of the songs is rather consistent throughout, but standouts include “My Very Best Friend” (with contributed vocals from Constant Smiles) and “All I Wanna Do Is Shine.”

Not exactly a home run as far as albums go, but there’s enough here to ensure that Jess Kerber is on your radar.

Notable Tracks: Familiar Strangers; The World Is Dark, but I Want It to Be Funny; My Very Best Friend, All I Wanna Do Is Shine

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