Paula Fong – “A Bird on the Wing”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Self-released

Folksy goodness comes in many forms, including from Angelena Paula Fong, out with 11 tracks of dulcet tones. “River Run” is in the grand tradition of artists such as Shawn Colvin and Dar Williams. Check out the quietly contemplative “What Are We Running From” for some ideas to incorporate in your own life, as well as “Peace of Mind.” Gospel tones inflect “Pretty Red Bird,” which starts out a cappella before bringing in the fiddle and banjo.



The gentle “Lessons on Listening” follows, and the titular song is up next, with Fong in particularly fine voice as she sings of the inevitable changes in our lives. There’s a mournfully beautiful fiddle solo opening up “Sans Dire Je T’aime” (“Without Saying I Love You”) that transitions into some amazing vocalizing en français from Fong. The album concludes with some bluegrass fun on “Goodbyes.”

This is a great album for any time of year, but somehow feels especially appropriate as we transition out of the dog days of summer into the fall.

Notable Tracks: River Run, What Are We Running From, Peace of Mind, Pretty Red Bird, A Bird on the Wing, Sans Dire Je T’aime (Without Saying I Love You)

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