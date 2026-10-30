The dB’s – “Cycles Per Second: US Tour 2024”

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Record Label: Propeller Sound Recordings

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The dB’s toured in 2024, the first time they’d hit the road in a dozen years. “Cycles Per Second: US Tour 2024” takes some of the best moments from that tour and fashions a killer package for audiophiles.



“Neverland” kicks off the proceedings in fine, uplifting style, followed by a live rendition of “Black and White” that gets the in-person audience cheering. “Happenstance” will make you want to call your mother long before Mother’s Day (do it!), and “Cycles Per Second” has a jammin’ beat and incessant vibes to grab and hold onto. Keep an ear out for “Molly Says,” “(I Thought) You Wanted to Know” and “Living a Lie” in the middle of the album. “That Time Is Gone” is a rather upbeat warning against living too much in nostalgia-land, “The Fight” is a punchy-tempoed toe-tapper, and good times abound on “Big Brown Eyes.” Late-album goodies include “I’m in Love” and “In Spain.”

The dB’s have been around since the ‘70s, proving that you’re never too old for rock n’ roll. So what’s your excuse?

Notable Tracks: Neverland, Cycles Per Second, Molly Says, Living a Lie, That Time Is Gone, The Fight, In Spain

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