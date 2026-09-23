The Jet Black Berries – “Sundown on Venus” – Definitive Edition

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Propeller Sound Recordings

Back to the vaults we go with our friends from the Propeller label, who dust off the 1985 New Wave album “Sundown on Venus” for the deluxe treatment from Jet Black Berries, whose ‘80s cred includes appearing on “The Return of the Living Dead” soundtrack (I forgot too).



The party posse from Rochester, New York, gets righteously on the dance floor on opening song “Johnsonville,” followed by the seriously bumpin’ punk awesomeness of “Bad Hombre.” The titular track has some attitude to spare, as does ensuing tune “Double Cross.” (While it feels like many of the songs are written in the same key, nobody ever claimed punk was musically complex.)

Get your skanking on post-haste as “Masked Astronaut” weaves a story that is part Western, part space opera. Things keep right on rocking with “Macumba Love” and “Articles,” with more verve to come on “Shadow Drive.” As a fan of a certain New Jersey hockey team, I couldn’t help but cheer at “Go Devils.” The fellas close out the proceedings with the equally vivacious “All Is Lost”—which will make you feel pretty good about the end of all things.

Fire up “Sundown on Venus” and enjoy the trip back to ‘85—the same year Marty McFly also went back in time in that killer DeLorean—but don’t forget to check out the Jet Black Berries newest single, “Rockfire Sex66,” out now.

Notable Tracks: Johnsonville, Bad Hombre, Masked Astronaut, Shadow Drive, All Is Lost

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