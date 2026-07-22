Twin Fiction – “Twin Fiction”

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Record Label: JLC Audio

Some exciting music from Memphis for your summer playlist is here. Jacob and Ben Church have played in many bands before, and their experience is evident on “How to Be Young.” The good times of yesteryear roll on the opening track-featuring the same name as the album and its subsequent track, “Running Out of Time,” is a reminder that no one stays young forever, so get busy tackling that bucket list pronto.



Get ready for some countryfied, very danceable possibilities with “Dancing Hot.” “Driving” brings in some 8-bit synth sounds that will definitely appeal to gamers of a certain age—but stick around for the meditative story the brothers unfold for you. Incredibly, the Churches switch up styles yet again on the grungy-y “Why Don’t You,” one of the standout tracks. Slackers everywhere should rejoice at the praise heaped on middling results on “Getting By,” and there’s definitely a 90s vibe to “Coolest Guy in the Room.” “Solid Ground” is simultaneously contemplative and energizing, and closer “Purple Heart” brings the proceedings home in fine style, as they leave us pondering “the beauty of the blank white page.”

Memphis musicians such as Jacob and Ben Church continue to surprise with their creative output. May they continue doing so.

Notable Tracks: How to Be Young, Dancing Hot, Why Don’t You, Solid Ground, Purple Heart

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