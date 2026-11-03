The End of Oak Street (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for news & review purposes.

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, Christian Convery

Written By: David Robert Mitchell

Directed By: David Robert Mitchell

Studio: Warner Bros

Buy On Amazon.com

End of Oak Street is a welcome dinosaur movie that doesn’t have anything to do with the Jurassic World universe. It’s more of a family drama disguised as a dinosaur sci-fi thriller. While it’s not perfect, it’s still one of the better movies to come out this summer.



The movie takes place in 1982, when a suburban neighborhood suddenly gets transported to the age of the dinosaurs. The End of Oak Street centers on novelist Denise, her husband Greg, their children Audrey and Brian, and their dog. The family starts noticing things that shouldn’t be there, including ancient plants, giant dinosaur-sized turds in the neighbor’s yard, and eventually, dinosaurs themselves. Now they have to figure out how to survive before it’s too late.

One of the few movies I caught this summer was End of Oak Street, which received some good reviews and word of mouth. I decided to check it out with my son, who loves the Jurassic movies. This felt like something similar, but with a different approach. I liked the dark humor sprinkled throughout, although things definitely take a darker turn toward the end.

There’s quite a bit of family drama mixed in, with discussions about divorce, being laid off, and other real-life issues. Throw dinosaurs into the mix, and you’ve got yourself an interesting combination. I was surprised by where the movie went at times, although I also felt it lacked some of the excitement and thrills you’d get from a typical Jurassic movie.

Anne Hathaway does a good job, as does Ewan McGregor. The special effects are decent and believable enough to make some of the dinosaur encounters genuinely nerve-wracking. The ending was interesting, although I’m not sure I would have gone in that direction. It felt a little like a cop-out.

The 4K UHD disc includes a few special features, including a making-of featurette, a look at the dinosaurs and their creation, and a scene breakdown covering the Spinosaurus attack.

The End of Oak Street is a welcome original story that should keep you entertained throughout. It definitely has its flaws, but I still enjoyed myself watching it.

Features:

Banding Together: The Making of The End of Oak Street

Every Creature Tells A Story: The Dinosaurs of Oak Street

The Spinosaurus Attack: Driving Fear on Oak Street

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (78.04 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: A family drama wrapped in a dino movie and it’s fun!

Running Time: 99 mins

Rating: PG-13

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: