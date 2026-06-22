Scream 7 (4k UKD Steelbook)

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Starring: Neve Campbell, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, David Arquette, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, Matthew Lillard, Joel McHale, Courteney Cox

Written By: Kevin Williamson, Guy Busick

Directed By: Kevin Williamson

Studio: Paramount

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When will these movies end? I guess when people stop going to see them. While they’re entertaining to watch, it feels like the same recycled storylines over and over again. What once started as a parody of typical slasher movies has become a parody of itself.



Scream 7 is back, and this time Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott takes center stage again, with her daughter becoming Ghostface’s latest target. Ghostface is on the loose once more in their quiet town, forcing Sidney out of hiding. Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), along with her new assistant and cameraman, the Meeks-Martin twins, are right behind Ghostface, covering the latest string of murders. There are twists, turns, dumb decisions, and plenty of absurd deaths.

Let’s start with the positives. One thing I liked was how they brought back Matthew Lillard. With today’s technology, AI, and deepfakes, it made sense to use that approach to bring back some legacy cast members. One of the fun aspects of these movies is seeing how and which characters get killed. You never know who’s going to live or die. It was also nice to see Neve Campbell and other familiar faces from the original films return.

As for the negatives, I thought the Ghostface reveal was the weakest in the franchise. It was more of a shoulder shrug than a shocking moment. Throughout the series, some of the killers’ motivations have been justified, but most of the time it’s pretty ridiculous that so many serial killers have been involved over the years. Isn’t this franchise supposed to poke fun at how dumb people can be in slasher movies? This installment felt like one bad decision after another. At least the previous movie had New York City and a mostly new cast to help keep things fresh. Maybe the off-screen drama surrounding the production contributed to why this one didn’t work as well for me.

The 4K SteelBook includes a few featurettes covering the making of the movie, the stunt work, a music video from Ice Nine Kills, and several deleted scenes.

At this point, you’re either fully on board with Scream 7 or you’re completely bored with the franchise. The movies remain mildly entertaining, but I’d be perfectly fine if the series finally called it quits.

Features:

Scar Tissue: The Making Of Scream 7

Building Tension: Production Design

Dance Of Death: Stunts

Music Video

Deleted Scenes

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles:

English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: If the next one is called Scream 8: Tokyo Drift, I’m out!

Running Time: 114 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: