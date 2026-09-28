Supergirl (4k UHD + Digital HD)
Blu-Ray Reviews | Sep 27th, 2026
Starring: Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet
Written By: Ana Nogueira
Directed By: Craig Gillespie
Studio: Warner Bros.
Buy On Amazon.com
The latest entry in the James Gunn DC Universe is Supergirl, which is pretty much lackluster from start to finish. It has some moments, but it just feels like something is missing from this movie.
Supergirl is about Superman’s cousin Kara-Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who starts out as a wiseass, a drunk, and a kind-of superhero who doesn’t really give a crap. When a bad guy harms her dog Krypto, she travels across the galaxy to get revenge on the bandits. A young girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), tags along as well because they are the people who killed her family. Along the way, they encounter a bounty hunter named Lobo (Jason Momoa), who is also tracking down the same bandits.
I didn’t really have any expectations for the movie, but it just felt like a paint-by-numbers kind of superhero origin movie. It’s a coming-of-age story in a way, with Kara having a lot of growing up to do, but the movie just felt off. The pacing was off, the script was meh, and the best thing about it was Jason Momoa, who knows how to ham it up for the camera. I didn’t mind Milly as Supergirl, but I just think it was the material itself that shot everybody in the foot. It kind of gave off a Borderlands bad vibe to me.
The 4K has a lot of special features on it, including two deleted scenes, featurettes about the characters and Lobo, scene breakdowns, and a 25-minute making-of video.
The special effects were okay for Supergirl, but nothing else really stood out. It just felt like a James Gunn movie without a lot of the things that make those movies good. While Supergirl isn’t as bad as some of the previous Snyderverse material, it still leaves much to be desired. I’m not sure why DC characters are so hard to get right.
Features
Flying Off the Page
Girl’s Best Friend
A Practical Legacy
The DC Dream: Lobo
Showdown at Evely Square
Space Is a Bad Neighborhood, Babe
Mixtape for a Hero
The Making of Supergirl
You Are Here: A Superhero Map of the Galaxy
Krypto Saves the Day!: Coastal Catastrophe
Deleted Scenes
Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
Original Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
Audio
English: Dolby Atmos
English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)
German: Dolby Atmos
Italian: Dolby Atmos
Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)
Subtitles
English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian SDH, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish
Bottom Line: Not the greatest superhero entry. Something was just missing.
Running Time: 108 mins
Rating: PG-13
Extras Rating:
Overall Rating: