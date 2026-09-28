Supergirl (4k UHD + Digital HD)

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Starring: Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet

Written By: Ana Nogueira

Directed By: Craig Gillespie

Studio: Warner Bros.

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The latest entry in the James Gunn DC Universe is Supergirl, which is pretty much lackluster from start to finish. It has some moments, but it just feels like something is missing from this movie.



Supergirl is about Superman’s cousin Kara-Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who starts out as a wiseass, a drunk, and a kind-of superhero who doesn’t really give a crap. When a bad guy harms her dog Krypto, she travels across the galaxy to get revenge on the bandits. A young girl, Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), tags along as well because they are the people who killed her family. Along the way, they encounter a bounty hunter named Lobo (Jason Momoa), who is also tracking down the same bandits.

I didn’t really have any expectations for the movie, but it just felt like a paint-by-numbers kind of superhero origin movie. It’s a coming-of-age story in a way, with Kara having a lot of growing up to do, but the movie just felt off. The pacing was off, the script was meh, and the best thing about it was Jason Momoa, who knows how to ham it up for the camera. I didn’t mind Milly as Supergirl, but I just think it was the material itself that shot everybody in the foot. It kind of gave off a Borderlands bad vibe to me.

The 4K has a lot of special features on it, including two deleted scenes, featurettes about the characters and Lobo, scene breakdowns, and a 25-minute making-of video.

The special effects were okay for Supergirl, but nothing else really stood out. It just felt like a James Gunn movie without a lot of the things that make those movies good. While Supergirl isn’t as bad as some of the previous Snyderverse material, it still leaves much to be desired. I’m not sure why DC characters are so hard to get right.

Features

Flying Off the Page

Girl’s Best Friend

A Practical Legacy

The DC Dream: Lobo

Showdown at Evely Square

Space Is a Bad Neighborhood, Babe

Mixtape for a Hero

The Making of Supergirl

You Are Here: A Superhero Map of the Galaxy

Krypto Saves the Day!: Coastal Catastrophe

Deleted Scenes

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Original Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

German: Dolby Atmos

Italian: Dolby Atmos

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Subtitles

English SDH, French, German SDH, Italian SDH, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: Not the greatest superhero entry. Something was just missing.

Running Time: 108 mins

Rating: PG-13

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: