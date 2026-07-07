They Will Kill You (4k UHD + Blu-Ray)

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Starring: Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, Myha’la, Paterson Joseph

Written By: Alex Litvak, Kirill Sokolov

Directed By: Kirill Sokolov

Studio: Warner Bros

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If you like violent, over-the-top horror movies like Ready or Not, you might enjoy They Will Kill You. I liked parts of it, but after a while the premise became tiresome and exhausting.



The movie follows ex-convict Asia (Zazie Beetz), who shoots her abusive father to protect herself and her sister, Maria. After getting out of prison, she answers an ad to become a maid at a 100-year-old high-rise in New York City where there have been numerous reports of missing people. While sleeping one night, Asia is attacked by masked intruders and has to fight her way throughout the entire building to stay alive.

I started out enjoying the movie and its over-the-top kills and violence, but it became exhausting pretty quickly. It’s mainly because the same characters keep coming back over and over. Even with a runtime of only 94 minutes, the movie starts to feel much longer because of the repetitive premise. At least with Ready or Not, the story kept moving forward instead of getting bogged down by violence that didn’t really lead anywhere.

The performances were fine for the most part, but I could have done without Patricia Arquette’s Irish accent. Zazie Beetz was good in the lead role, and it was fun to see Tom Felton show up as well. Watching the villains get killed over and over in different ways is amusing at first, but again, it gets old quickly.

The Blu-ray and 4K UHD include a few featurettes, including Director’s Log: The Making of They Will Kill You, a documentary-style behind-the-scenes look at the production that runs about seven minutes. There are a few other extras as well, but that one stood out the most.

They Will Kill You starts out as a fun, bloody horror movie, but the premise wears thin about halfway through. I’m not sure exactly what I would have done differently, but it definitely needed something more.

Features:

Director’s Log: The Making of They Will Kill You

Developing The Virgil

Asia Reaves’ Attacks

Crafting Carnage

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish

Bottom Line: Started out fun but the premise got tiresome after awhile

Running Time: 94 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: